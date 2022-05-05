NUESTRA.TV, A NEW FREE VIDEO-STREAMING PLATFORM FROM ADSMOVIL LAUNCHES TO ENTERTAIN AND EMPOWER HISPANICS ACROSS GENERATIONS

[Press: Digital Press Kit Here ]

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsmovil, a minority-owned and certified leading pioneer in Hispanic mobile advertising and digital media, reaching almost half (48%) of the total Hispanic digital population, announced today during the IAB NewFronts the launch of Nuestra.TV™, an AVOD service created to entertain, inform, and empower Hispanic audiences across cultural diversity, generations, languages, and devices. The new service will be available to consumers at the end of the second quarter of this year.

Launched with more than 40+ FAST channels and 15,000+ hours of premium video on demand (VOD) content reflecting the full breadth and diversity of the Hispanic population, Nuestra.TV (Our.TV) was created for la familia, and is customized for each member, as evidenced by its bilingual footprint. Its fully downloadable content library includes premiere productions (both English and Spanish) from the US, Latin America and Spain as well as original content created for the bilingual/bicultural consumer cohort from award-winning creators. Nuestra.TV will also offer educational programming with the goal of not only entertaining but also empowering its audiences. Additionally, gaming, podcasts, UGC, live news, and music events will be available to subscribers.

"We have a decade of extensive acumen in this area, including in-depth Hispanic consumer and media consumption insights across countries of origin, generations, and languages. With Nuestra.TV we are uniquely positioned to provide Hispanic cord cutters with a platform that is inclusive and authentic, and informed by content that is culturally and linguistically relevant, informative, and engaging. Nuestra.TV was created for all Latinos in the U.S. including the often overlooked bilingual/bicultural cohort," said Alberto Pardo, President and CEO, Nuestra.TV.

Hispanics, representing 62 million people in the U.S., are spending less time watching TV in favor of streaming video, especially ad-supported VOD. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend toward VOD and mobile streaming – with 22% of Hispanic TV homes cutting the cord within the last three years. Additional research indicates that 95% of Hispanics are likely to continue this habit into the future, using mobile and connected TV, primarily, and co-viewing with members of their households.

Gonzalo Del FA, President of GroupM Multicultural stated "Over the past few years, the Hispanic community has expanded and evolved significantly embracing on-demand streaming apps wholeheartedly. Diversity and inclusion are critical components in today's media, both on-screen and across storylines, and the media industry is taking note. Nuestra.TV, Adsmovil's latest offering, is a great opportunity for brands to work with a free OTT offering that will do more than entertain but will educate and inspire across generations and languages."

Michael Roca, Managing Director, DE&I Investment, Omnicom MediaGroup stated, "There is pent-up demand to see more positive and inspiring stories/voices that reflect the fact that over 65% of Hispanics are US born and pivot effortlessly between their American and Latin cultures. Keen marketers who understand that Hispanics are not monolithic, are also seeking bespoke touchpoints and opportunities to reach this dynamic and elusive audience within authentic and relevant environments. New entries to the Hispanic OTT space, like Nuestra.TV, are ripe for the taking from all perspectives."

Added Albert Thompson, Managing Director of Digital Innovation at Walton Isaacson: "Amidst the streaming wars and industry trade talk about all things CTV/OTT, the one facet that often gets overlooked is the need for cultural context and relevance. Since there is no such thing as "One Latino," Nuestra.TV takes aim at better showcasing storylines from those 20 + countries of origin, as well as the U.S., across a platform where brands can create memorable impressions."

Nuestra.TV, an offering from Adsmovil, a minority-owned and certified leading pioneer in the Hispanic mobile advertising and digital media arena, is a free AVOD solution specifically created for the holistic Hispanic market, across cultures, languages, and generations. The on-demand video streaming service has unmatched breadth and depth, offering Hispanic consumers 15k+ hours of entertaining, informative and empowering programming from the U.S., Latin America, and Spain, along with 40+ FAST channels. The service has a bilingual footprint supporting a vast array of existing and original productions, short/long-form and user-generated content, podcasts, live news broadcasts from Latin America, and gaming. Created in 2020 by Adsmovil CEO Alberto Pardo, Nuestra.TV's headquarters are in Miami, FL. More information can be found at www.nuestra.tv .

