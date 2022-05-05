National Law Journal Honors William Reid and Lisa Tsai as "Plaintiffs Trailblazers"

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reid Collins & Tsai LLP, one of the leading trial boutiques in the country, is pleased announce that the National Law Journal has selected founding partners William T. Reid IV and Lisa S. Tsai for its 2022 "Plaintiffs' Attorney Trailblazers" series. This series, one of the top honors in the legal field, spotlights "a handful of individuals . . . that are truly agents of change" on the plaintiffs' side of the docket.

Reid Collins & Tsai LLP (PRNewsfoto/Reid Collins & Tsai LLP) (PRNewswire)

"Trailblazer" honor for Reid & Tsai recognizes major recoveries for clients and is latest in impressive string of awards

Among Reid and Tsai's many recent achievements, the NLJ selection committee was "especially intrigued by the nominees' work in Claymore Holdings v. Credit Suisse, where they obtained a $121M fraud judgment and award," after a decade of litigation, negotiation, trials, and appeals. Reid also obtained a landmark $300 million settlement in the Renren Derivative Litigation, one of the largest cash settlements of a derivative action in history.

The "Trailblazer" accolade caps off an impressive award season for Reid Collins, which was also recognized by the National Law Journal as its Elite Trial Lawyers "Business Torts Law Firm of the Year" and was a finalist for The American Lawyer Industry Awards' "National Boutique/Specialty Litigation Department of the Year." The firm was also recognized by Benchmark Litigation as one of the "Top Boutique" and "Top Plaintiff" law firms in the country as well as a finalist for US "Plaintiff Firm of The Year." Individually, Reid was also named of one of ten national "Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar" by legal newswire Law360, and one of the nation's top 100 Trial Lawyers by Benchmark.

"I'm enormously proud of what our team at Reid Collins has achieved over the past decade, and these recognitions are a testament to our firm's relentless pursuit of justice on behalf of our clients," said Reid. Managing Partner Tsai added: "Each year we have reached new heights in every metric and 2022 looks to become the most successful year in our history - both financially and professionally."

Since its founding in 2009, Reid Collins has gone from strength to strength, recouping more than $2 billion on behalf of its clients in the past few years. Dedicated to setting meaningful precedent and making a positive difference in the law, the firm has: obtained landmark rulings to hold corporate and individual wrongdoers accountable for misconduct; created new case law to strengthen investor protections; and handled important civil rights and other pro bono cases to help level the playing field for all.

About Reid Collins

Reid Collins & Tsai LLP is one of the nation's leading plaintiffs' trial firms, litigating complex business and financial disputes and recovering billions of dollars in settlements and judgments for its clients. With offices strategically located in New York, Austin, Dallas, Washington D.C., and Wilmington, Delaware, the team is comprised of accomplished trial lawyers, including former federal prosecutors, who have extensive experience prosecuting financial fraud and corporate malfeasance cases, bankruptcy and insolvency related litigation, professional liability claims, and cross-border disputes. The firm represents fund managers, investor groups, trustees, receivers, liquidators, international banks, companies, governmental entities, individuals, and corporations from the U.S. and abroad in federal and state courts across the country. For more information, visit www.reidcollins.com.

Contact:

Alexander Coxe

acoxe@reidcollins.com

+1-212-365-4792

Reid Collins & Tsai LLP

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reid Collins & Tsai LLP