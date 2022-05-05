MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTE FOR ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TSX: MFI
www.mapleleaffoods.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) reported today that it successfully held its 2022 Annual Meeting of shareholders, with 126 shareholders representing 105,321,141 of the common shares voting in person or by proxy. This represents a voting turnout of 84.33% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 16, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting. The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Names of Directors

Number of
Shares Voted
For

Percentage of
Shares Voted
For

Number of

Shares
Withheld from
Voting

Percentage of

Shares
Withheld from
Voting

W.E. Aziz

103,851,645

98.94%

1,109,355

1.06%

W.G. Beattie

101,791,902

96.98%

3,169,098

3.02%

R.G. Close

104,149,658

99.23%

811,342

0.77%

J.M. Fraser

104,600,469

99.66%

360,531

0.34%

T.P. Hayes

104,910,565

99.95%

50,435

0.05%

T.D. Hockey

104,796,775

99.84%

164,225

0.16%

K.N. Lemon

104,793,916

99.84%

167,084

0.16%

J.W.F. McCain

104,370,090

99.44%

590,910

0.56%

M.H. McCain

104,375,402

99.44%

585,598

0.56%

C.M. Stephenson

101,190,523

96.41%

3,770,477

3.59%

All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:

  • the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation (93.62% of votes cast in favour); and
  • the advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation (97.95% of votes cast in favour).

A full report on voting results is available under Maple Leaf Foods' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Website: www.MapleLeafFoods.com
Twitter: @MapleLeafFoods

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

