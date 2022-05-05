Lightspin Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest

TEL AVIV, Israel , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspin , the next-generation cloud security platform, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest. On Monday, June 6, Lightspin will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience at RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 69 acquisitions and received $9.8 billion in investments over the last 17 years. Lightspin will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

"While the cybersecurity industry contends with constant changes and challenges, these bold thinkers are the changemakers we need to protect the world against new threats," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "For the last 17 years, RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists have gone on to make a significant impact, and there's no doubt that this year is any different. We're cheering on this year's finalists to carry on the competition's legacy with their game-changing ideas and I look forward to seeing the influence they make on the future."

Cloud-based breaches are costly and result in millions of lost capital to an organization. Public cloud-based breaches alone cost approximately $4.80M per year. Additionally, security, compliance, and development teams are inundated with thousands of security alerts on a daily basis, but not given the proper context or meaning behind each of these security issues, or what the true impact to their organization will be if they go unremediated.

Lightspin brings a better way forward through cloud security born on the graph. By applying graph theory algorithms to cloud environments, Lightspin powers end users to better understand and more accurately prioritize the risks in their hybrid environments. The platform offers a complete chain of event flow of a potential attacker - from the network entrance point, all the way through to the workload risk - to reveal the final potential impact to the environment and organization. Built from the ground up from the perspective of a potential attacker, Lightspin builds a holistic topology of an organization's cloud environment, underscoring the connections between assets, networks, and accounts.

"The cloud is too complicated to prioritize risk without context, and context is only possible with graph technology, said Vladi Sandler, co-founder and CEO of Lightspin. "We empower organizations to start seeing their cloud environment from an attacker's perspective and instantly identify, prioritize, and fix any open attack paths. Cloud environments are complex, but Lightspin brings peace of mind with full security observability."

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on June 6 and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Dorit Dor , Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe , Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer , Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2022, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from June 6-9, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About Lightspin

Lightspin's next-gen cloud security posture management (CSPM) platform protects cloud and Kubernetes environments from build to runtime and simplifies cloud security for security and DevOps teams. Using advanced graph-based technology, Lightspin prioritizes risks across the cloud environment focusing security efforts on the critical issues that matter most. Lightspin serves Fortune 500 customers across the globe and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with offices in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://www.lightspin.io/ .

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

