LEADER BANK FINANCES COMMERCIAL LOAN FOR NASHOBA VALLEY SKI AREA

ARLINGTON, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank was proud to recently help Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford, Massachusetts find the perfect solution for their lending needs by financing an $8.5 million loan for the resort.

The loan includes the refinancing of an existing loan to take advantage of Leader Bank's low rates as well as a line of credit to help fund operational costs at the ski resort. Nashoba Valley Ski Area is a family-owned, full-service ski resort that offers skiing, snowboarding, equipment rentals, and lessons in addition to being home to New England's largest snowtubing facility.

"We were happy to help Nashoba Valley Ski Area find the best financing solutions for their needs as they continue to prosper as one of the region's most iconic ski destinations," said Sushil Tuli, Chairman & CEO of Leader Bank. "Leader Bank is proud to support the growth of a community institution like Nashoba Valley Ski Area, and we wish them continued success for years to come."

Leader Bank offers innovative products with quick, local decision-making to help our clients find the perfect solution for their business's lending needs. With decades of combined experience, our Commercial Lending team prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with our clients and helping them achieve their business goals. In 2021, our Commercial Lending team's efforts led to Leader Bank being recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration as the Massachusetts Lender to Retailer of the Year.

ABOUT LEADER BANK

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world class client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. At its founding, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets – in the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in the Commonwealth with $3.1 billion in assets. Leader Bank's best-in-class team members have been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions over the last two decades as the Bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

