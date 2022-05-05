ICV Partners Names Fernanda Llera Vice President

MIAMI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICV Partners, LLC, a leading investment firm focused on lower middle market companies in business services, consumer goods & services, food & beverage, and healthcare, announced today the appointment of Fernanda Llera as Vice President.

Willie Woods, President and Managing Director, said, "We are delighted to have recruited Fernanda to join ICV as we continue to build and strengthen our diverse group of investment professionals. We are committed to attracting top talent and Fernanda's appointment enhances our investment capacity. We welcome her as the newest member of ICV and we look forward to the contributions she will make to our firm and our portfolio investments."

Prior to joining ICV, Ms. Llera was a Senior Associate at Investar Capital, a Dallas-based middle market private equity firm. Previously, Ms. Llera was an Analyst at L Catterton where she covered private equity transactions in the U.K., Spain, Portugal, and Scandinavia. Ms. Llera holds a double Bachelor's Degree in Law and Business Administration from ICADE in Madrid and received her MBA degree from Harvard Business School.

Founded in 1999, ICV Partners is a leading private investment firm that supports management leaders of strong lower middle market companies in pursuing growth. Over its first four funds, the principals of ICV have crafted a strong track record of helping companies expand their footprint and improve performance over the long term and across a variety of industries. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com.

