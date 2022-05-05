GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

SÃO PAULO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

1Q22 Highlights

Best adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for a first quarter, reaching R$ 5.8 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA from the North America Business Operation reaches R$2.7 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%, both historical records for a quarter.

Indebtedness level reaches its lowest historical level, with the ratio between net debt and adjusted EBITDA decreasing from 0.96x to 0.20x compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Gerdau, through the Inspire Gerdau program, recognized, for the first time, 18 companies from its chain of suppliers that stand out for consolidating diversity and inclusion initiatives. Created in 2020, the initiative aims to mobilize and encourage the company's supply chain to consolidate best practices in diversity and inclusion.

