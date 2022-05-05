ForeverLawn Partners with Andretti Autosport for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES

ForeverLawn Becomes Associate Sponsor Andretti Autosport's No. 28 DHL Honda Piloted by Romain Grosjean

LOUSVILLE, Ohio, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn has announced their associate sponsorship Andretti Autosport's No. 28 DHL Honda Indy car driven by Romain Grosjean for the 2022 INDYCAR season. The distinctive ForeverLawn logo will be prominent on the No. 28 entry throughout the season, with their primary-sponsored race taking place near their Home Office headquarters at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

"The opportunity to partner with a legendary sports team like Andretti Autosport is a great fit for ForeverLawn," says Co-Founder Brian Karmie. "The ForeverLawn values of Integrity, Quality, and Innovation align well with the Andretti team and both organizations are focused on leading their industries by being the best of the best. We are excited to introduce ForeverLawn to a new segment of customers with this relationship, and of course - looking forward to winning on the track."

Having spent the past two years sponsoring Jeffrey Earnhardt in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, ForeverLawn is no stranger to the racing scene. However, the Andretti partnership will be the company's first in INDYCAR.

"I'm happy to have ForeverLawn join the Andretti Autosport family," said Chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport Michael Andretti. "It's a company that aligns with our organization because of its focus on being leaders. Together we'll build a strong partnership and I look forward to celebrating many successes."

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. Beginning in 2004 as the daring entrepreneurial venture of two brothers, ForeverLawn has consistently led the synthetic turf industry through groundbreaking approaches to products and practice. As the premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics. Today the company services over eighty localized markets through their dealer network, with an impressive regional, national, and international project portfolio.

About Andretti Autosport Andretti Autosport, led by racing legend Michael Andretti, boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.

Under the banners of Andretti Autosport and Avalanche Andretti Formula E, the Indianapolis-based team fields multiple entries across the INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, the FIA Formula E World Championship, and the IMSA Prototype Challenge LMP3 division. The team also competes as Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Australian Supercars category through a partnership with Walkinshaw Racing and United Autosports. Additionally, the team fields an entry in the Extreme E championship via Andretti United Extreme E.

The global racing enterprise boasts four INDYCAR SERIES championships, five Indy Light titles, one Pro Mazda championship, a Silver Class GT4 Championship and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500. The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and five U.S. rallycross championships.

To share the Andretti story, please visit online at AndrettiAutosport.comand follow on social media with #AllAndretti.

