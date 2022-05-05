DEBBIE GUSTAFSON APPOINTED TO OMEGA OPTICAL HOLDINGS BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADDING DECADES OF PHOTONICS INDUSTRY & TECHNICAL SALES LEADERSHIP

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Optical Holdings, LLC, ("Omega" or "the Company"), a leading precision optics platform backed by Artemis Capital Partners ("Artemis"), today announced that Ms. Debbie Gustafson ("Ms. Gustafson") has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Gustafson not only brings decades of executive leadership at the forefront of photonics and semiconductor industries – but also a strategic discipline rooted in the "Voice of the Customer" across the optics and photonics value-chain – from semiconductor fabs to life science instrumentation. As highlighted by Omega's three acquisitions in 2021, Omega has moved with urgency since partnering with Artemis to execute upon its vision to be a leading global thin-film coating company by harnessing proprietary process knowledge to design and manufacture critically enabling solutions for its partners high-value needs.

(PRNewswire)

Ms. Gustafson's depth of market insight and diversity of functional area executive expertise – gleaned from posts ranging from her former tenures as a field service engineer and technical sales professional to CEO of a Hamamatsu Business – was too compelling not to enlist in Omega's ambitious strategic plan. Omega Board Chairman, Peter Hunter, said, "Ms. Gustafson brings precisely what we need for Omega's next chapter: world class technical and commercial experience, unparalleled industry insight and connectivity, and an obsession with our customers. It's a natural fit."

Ms. Gustafson commented, saying, "For more than 35 years, I've worked at the 'front of the curve' in various advanced technologies. While I've long known of Omega, I can say with confidence that the Company finds itself today in a rare strategic position as a leading independent player in Optics & Photonics technologies. In a world demanding more and more from its wireless technologies, I'm thrilled to help Omega, its key customers, passionate team members, and Artemis, realize their vision for the Company."

Ms. Gustafson has more than 35 years of experience in the industry at companies like Teradyne, Entegris, and Energetiq Technology. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and an MBA in Management from Bentley University.

Omega Optical Holdings

Omega Optical Holdings is a leading precision optics platform whose brands design and manufacture precision optical filters, coatings, diffractive optics, and infrared components to enable mission-critical applications for global OEM customers in a wide range of industries, including life sciences, industrial analytical instrumentation, aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and more. Omega Optical Holdings mission is to help our customers get the right photons to the right place at the right time. For more information on Omega, please visit: www.omega-optical.com

Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on acquiring and partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable and accelerate a healthier, safer, more connected, mobile, productive, and equitable world. For more information, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omega Optical Holdings, LLC