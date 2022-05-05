CUNA Mutual Group Announces Plans To Unify Under One Brand in 2023

Company to Become TruStage®, Reflecting Outstanding Growth and Continuing to Improve Customer Experience

MADISON, Wis., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CUNA Mutual Group today announced its plans to unify its businesses under a single brand, TruStage, in 2023. The change strengthens the company's ability to serve those who count on it most.

"We were born out of the credit union movement more than 85 years ago and founded on the principle of people helping people. As we've evolved how we help those we serve, we've always remained anchored to our purpose to make brighter financial futures accessible to everyone," said Bob Trunzo, chief executive officer at CUNA Mutual Group. "Now is the time for our brand to reflect all we do."

All enterprise, business-to-business and consumer brands will unify under the single brand name of TruStage; and will be reintroduced in 2023 to represent all the company has become. In the next year the company will engage in a thoughtful process that will focus on transitioning the touchpoints and experiences that have the greatest impact on those CUNA Mutual Group serves. The company's website, digital marketing materials and collateral will be refreshed to coincide with the launch in 2023.

"A single identity will make it easier for customers to navigate our offerings. This transition reflects our drive to provide value to our customers and the consumers they serve and will allow us to provide our full array of products and services through a simplified experience," said Eric Hansing, senior vice president, corporate strategy, marketing and communications at CUNA Mutual Group. "Through this journey, our commitment to our purpose is unwavering."

Built on the principle of "people helping people," CUNA Mutual Group is a financially strong insurance, investment and financial services company that believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Through our company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, we are working to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those we serve and our society. For more information, visit cunamutual.com.

TruStage® and CUNA Mutual Group are the marketing names for CUNA Mutual Holding Company, a mutual insurance holding company, its subsidiaries and affiliates. Insurance products are issued by CMFG Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates. Corporate headquarters are located at 5910 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wis. 53705.

