Celebrity Golf Association Launches New Swing At A Classic Game With First Event In San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Celebrity Golf Association is proud to announce our first event of the 2022 season will take place from May 19th to May 22nd at Sycuan Casino & Resort / Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan in San Diego, California. Never before have you seen your favorite sports and entertainment stars in a competitive, high-energy golf outing like this.

"We are honored to partner with Integrated Sports Marketing and add such a storied event like the Celebrity Championship, which has been taking place here for over twenty years, and adding it to our Celebrity Golf Association calendar," said CGA Founder Matt Haines. "The Celebrity Golf Association is a new swing at a classic game that brings together live music, local flair, and exclusive opportunities to rub shoulders with the VIPs."

NFL Hall of Famer and local legend Marshall Faulk is the Celebrity Host for the four-day event which includes a Red Carpet Reception Thursday Night, followed by the Celeb/Am Tournament and Celebrity Cocktail Party on Friday, and the Champions Dinner on Saturday.

The Celebrity Championship kicks off with the first round Saturday morning and the final round on Sunday with a field that includes past champions, MLB Hall of Famers, NHL Hall of Famers, NFL Hall of Famers, and some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

"This year's field is absolutely loaded with talent and we couldn't be more excited to be back at Sycuan Casino and Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort," said Faulk. "Josh Scobee is looking to defend his title but he'll have his hands full because these guys can play."

With $100,000 in prize money on the line and a bevy of star-studded athletes and celebrities that also includes past champs Grant Fuhr and Eric Gagne plus Greg Maddux, Goose Gossage, Charlie Joiner, Dermontti Dawson, Lucas Black, Jeremy Roenick, Deron Williams, Vinny Del Negro, music superstar Darius Rucker, and a host of others, the competitive flair is going to be on display all weekend.

Sunday's final round will also serve as Heroes Appreciation Day which celebrates our teachers, armed services, veterans, and first responders. These dedicated individuals and families play a pivotal role in making San Diego, America's Finest City.

As a sign of our appreciation, all San Diego active duty and retired military, police officers, Sheriff's deputies, firefighters, EMTs, and teachers are invited to enjoy FREE admission, FREE lunch from Felix's BBQ, and Dang Bros. Pizza, FREE autographs, and more.

Another integral part of the tournament is championing the cause and making a difference in the lives of San Diego's Youth. One organization that is doing just that, is the Junior Seau Foundation, which is near and dear to Faulk's heart.

"With your contribution and sponsorship we can help children around San Diego experience adaptive surfing and on the golf course," Faulk added. "Supporting the Junior Seau Foundation and keeping Junior's legacy alive is also important to me."

Other daily events include the 18th Green VIP Hospitality Deck. Located behind the 18th green, the private viewing deck for approximately 600 guests each day is the perfect spot for VIPs, celebrities, and guests to enjoy hosted food and bars for three fun-filled days.

Spectator tickets, VIP packages, and sponsorship opportunities are still available, but selling fast! For more information or to volunteer visit www.celebritygolfassociation.com .

For more information and media inquiries please email media@celebritygolfassociation.com.

SOURCE Celebrity Golf Association