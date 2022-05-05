Benson Hill to Host a Q&A Forum for Retail Investors with Say Technologies

The Say Connect Event Will Provide Investors an Opportunity to Ask Questions of Benson Hill Management

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced the start of a six-day Q&A forum for registered retail and institutional investors of Benson Hill. Questions can be submitted beginning today through May 10, 2022.

As a public company, Benson Hill is committed to transparency with investors, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, Benson Hill is partnering with Say Technologies to use its innovative communication platform for investors to submit and upvote questions to management. Shareholders can access the platform by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/benson-hill-2022-q1. Non-registered shareholders who are interested in Benson Hill can submit questions to investors@bensonhill.com.

The Company will address a selection of questions from the forum during a live Q&A session on its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on May 16, 2022. The earnings call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am ET. A link to register for the webcast can be found here and on the Benson Hill investor website.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

