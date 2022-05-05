ATP & Pepperstone Announce Global Partnership and Launch of The Live Rankings

DOCKLANDS, Australia, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP has announced Pepperstone, the award-winning Melbourne-based FX and CFD broker, as the global naming partner of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and Official Online Trading Partner of the ATP Tour.

The agreement sees Pepperstone join the Tour as Platinum Partner with a global on-site presence at 11 events across the ATP Tour season, culminating at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Pepperstone will also receive year-round promotion via ATP's social, digital and broadcast channels, delivering worldwide exposure to the brand and its innovative trading products.

The partnership kicks off today with the launch of a brand-new product — the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings — a dynamic new feature enabling fans, players and media to track the real-time rankings and impact of match results day-to-day The partnership launches ahead of the 50th anniversary of the rankings in 2023.

First launched in August 1973, the rankings serve as a true measure of excellence and the official mechanism determining player standings, tournament entries and seedings in men's professional tennis. A key barometer for player records and milestones, the rankings also provide a narrative that connects every level of the men's professional game throughout the season.

In addition to the rankings, Pepperstone also became the naming partner of the season-long Race To Turin, Race To Milan, the ATP Cup Standings, as well as presenting partner of the official year-end No.1 ceremonies in singles and doubles.

Massimo Calvelli, ATP CEO, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Pepperstone to our family of global partners and to celebrate the moment with the launch of the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. In line with Pepperstone's award-winning customer service, the ATP is always looking for new ways to improve the experience of our millions of fans around the world, and the launch of the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings is a landmark moment that will help elevate our storytelling and create new opportunities to engage with the ATP Tour every day of the season."

Tamas Szabo, Pepperstone Group CEO, said: "We are tremendously excited to enter into this groundbreaking partnership, becoming the first and Official Online Trading Partner of the ATP Tour. Tennis and trading have a few things in common – preparation, access to information, experience and ultimately the right decision at critical moments. https://pepperstone.com/

"ATP Tour's global footprint and enormous following will enable us to bring the world's financial markets to astute, adventurous traders around the world, driving our vision to create a better way to trade."

About the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings: The introduction of the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings marks the most significant addition to the ATP's rankings properties since the introduction of the calendar year Race in 2000, helping track players' journeys to qualify for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. It comes as part of a wider push to enhance functionality of the ATP Tour's digital platforms, and continually level-up the fan experience across the tennis ecosystem. To view the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, please visit www.ATPTour.com . To learn more about how they work, please visit our FAQ page .

About The ATP

As a global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP's mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world's greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com .

About Pepperstone

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by (ASIC), (FCA), (CySec), (SCB), (DFSA), (BaFin) and (CMA). www.pepperstone.com

