ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2022

MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2022 reached a total of 5.6 million passengers, 20.5% above the levels reported in April 2019, reflecting a continued gradual recovery in travel demand.
Compared to April 2019, passenger traffic increased by 48.9% in Colombia, Puerto Rico 17.9% and 12.7% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, while international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods April 1 through April 30, 2022, April 1 through April 30, 2021 and April 1 through April 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia. It must be taken into account that Holy Week in 2021 took place from March 28 to April 4, while in 2022 it was from April 10 through April 17.
Passenger Traffic Summary
April
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Mexico
2,991,010
2,149,956
3,370,877
56.8
12.7
11,714,239
7,268,822
12,391,631
70.5
5.8
Domestic Traffic
1,400,277
1,166,737
1,508,670
29.3
7.7
5,011,038
4,019,776
5,254,358
30.7
4.9
International Traffic
1,590,733
983,219
1,862,207
89.4
17.1
6,703,201
3,249,046
7,137,273
119.7
6.5
San Juan, Puerto Rico
752,910
765,561
888,029
16.0
17.9
3,053,418
2,530,434
3,278,748
29.6
7.4
Domestic Traffic
670,608
739,680
821,712
11.1
22.5
2,743,433
2,442,824
3,034,726
24.2
10.6
International Traffic
82,302
25,881
66,317
156.2
(19.4)
309,985
87,610
244,022
178.5
(21.3)
Colombia
890,196
544,609
1,325,196
143.3
48.9
3,636,233
2,401,894
4,897,169
103.9
34.7
Domestic Traffic
755,273
464,369
1,107,002
138.4
46.6
3,100,045
2,118,797
4,158,344
96.3
34.1
International Traffic
134,923
80,240
218,194
171.9
61.7
536,188
283,097
738,825
161.0
37.8
Total Traffic
4,634,116
3,460,126
5,584,102
61.4
20.5
18,403,890
12,201,150
20,567,548
68.6
11.8
Domestic Traffic
2,826,158
2,370,786
3,437,384
45.0
21.6
10,854,516
8,581,397
12,447,428
45.1
14.7
International Traffic
1,807,958
1,089,340
2,146,718
97.1
18.7
7,549,374
3,619,753
8,120,120
124.3
7.6
Mexico Passenger Traffic
April
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,400,277
1,166,737
1,508,670
29.3
7.7
5,011,038
4,019,776
5,254,358
30.7
4.9
CUN
Cancun
745,015
714,687
853,177
19.4
14.5
2,644,198
2,460,863
2,934,824
19.3
11.0
CZM
Cozumel
18,619
11,906
10,246
(13.9)
(45.0)
58,607
35,654
54,392
52.6
(7.2)
HUX
Huatulco
66,842
50,449
80,172
58.9
19.9
234,406
160,053
273,127
70.6
16.5
MID
Merida
220,063
142,134
219,738
54.6
(0.1)
790,747
482,158
766,405
59.0
(3.1)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,209
8,285
8,775
5.9
(28.1)
46,044
27,965
29,071
4.0
(36.9)
OAX
Oaxaca
82,680
53,269
85,631
60.8
3.6
302,273
198,280
321,840
62.3
6.5
TAP
Tapachula
33,333
33,373
43,773
31.2
31.3
119,014
115,727
152,242
31.6
27.9
VER
Veracruz
117,719
81,419
103,743
27.4
(11.9)
433,081
282,821
369,989
30.8
(14.6)
VSA
Villahermosa
103,797
71,215
103,415
45.2
(0.4)
382,668
256,255
352,468
37.5
(7.9)
International
1,590,733
983,219
1,862,207
89.4
17.1
6,703,201
3,249,046
7,137,273
119.7
6.5
CUN
Cancun
1,507,701
924,952
1,764,137
90.7
17.0
6,267,922
3,063,842
6,724,436
119.5
7.3
CZM
Cozumel
34,133
28,137
39,156
39.2
14.7
182,792
91,791
171,438
86.8
(6.2)
HUX
Huatulco
12,191
986
9,836
897.6
(19.3)
94,803
6,830
52,169
663.8
(45.0)
MID
Merida
17,059
13,933
22,593
62.2
32.4
76,633
38,332
82,261
114.6
7.3
MTT
Minatitlan
602
301
598
98.7
(0.7)
2,376
1,645
3,556
116.2
49.7
OAX
Oaxaca
10,995
6,774
15,161
123.8
37.9
46,850
21,679
61,796
185.1
31.9
TAP
Tapachula
1,104
521
990
90.0
(10.3)
4,242
1,971
4,234
114.8
(0.2)
VER
Veracruz
5,192
5,716
7,188
25.8
38.4
21,157
17,033
28,360
66.5
34.0
VSA
Villahermosa
1,756
1,899
2,548
34.2
45.1
6,426
5,923
9,023
52.3
40.4
Traffic Total
2,991,010
2,149,956
3,370,877
56.8
12.7
11,714,239
7,268,822
12,391,631
70.5
5.8
CUN
Cancun
2,252,716
1,639,639
2,617,314
59.6
16.2
8,912,120
5,524,705
9,659,260
74.8
8.4
CZM
Cozumel
52,752
40,043
49,402
23.4
(6.4)
241,399
127,445
225,830
77.2
(6.4)
HUX
Huatulco
79,033
51,435
90,008
75.0
13.9
329,209
166,883
325,296
94.9
(1.2)
MID
Merida
237,122
156,067
242,331
55.3
2.2
867,380
520,490
848,666
63.1
(2.2)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,811
8,586
9,373
9.2
(26.8)
48,420
29,610
32,627
10.2
(32.6)
OAX
Oaxaca
93,675
60,043
100,792
67.9
7.6
349,123
219,959
383,636
74.4
9.9
TAP
Tapachula
34,437
33,894
44,763
32.1
30.0
123,256
117,698
156,476
32.9
27.0
VER
Veracruz
122,911
87,135
110,931
27.3
(9.7)
454,238
299,854
398,349
32.8
(12.3)
VSA
Villahermosa
105,553
73,114
105,963
44.9
0.4
389,094
262,178
361,491
37.9
(7.1)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
April
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
SJU Total
752,910
765,561
888,029
16.0
17.9
3,053,418
2,530,434
3,278,748
29.6
7.4
Domestic Traffic
670,608
739,680
821,712
11.1
22.5
2,743,433
2,442,824
3,034,726
24.2
10.6
International Traffic
82,302
25,881
66,317
156.2
(19.4)
309,985
87,610
244,022
178.5
(21.3)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
April
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
755,273
464,369
1,107,002
138.4
46.6
3,100,045
2,118,797
4,158,344
96.3
34.1
MDE
Rionegro
545,993
304,904
823,089
170.0
50.8
2,238,580
1,415,597
3,053,575
115.7
36.4
EOH
Medellin
77,238
58,856
97,933
66.4
26.8
334,797
265,770
384,453
44.7
14.8
MTR
Monteria
78,140
65,760
128,509
95.4
64.5
312,251
280,573
499,764
78.1
60.1
APO
Carepa
16,649
12,722
21,992
72.9
32.1
66,088
59,207
85,755
44.8
29.8
UIB
Quibdo
30,149
19,276
27,891
44.7
(7.5)
117,214
85,179
112,034
31.5
(4.4)
CZU
Corozal
7,104
2,851
7,588
166.2
6.8
31,115
12,471
22,763
82.5
(26.8)
International
134,923
80,240
218,194
171.9
61.7
536,188
283,097
738,825
161.0
37.8
MDE
Rionegro
134,923
80,240
218,194
171.9
61.7
536,188
283,097
738,825
161.0
37.8
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total
890,196
544,609
1,325,196
143.3
48.9
3,636,233
2,401,894
4,897,169
103.9
34.7
MDE
Rionegro
680,916
385,144
1,041,283
170.4
52.9
2,774,768
1,698,694
3,792,400
123.3
36.7
EOH
Medellin
77238
58,856
97,933
66.4
26.8
334,797
265,770
384,453
44.7
14.8
MTR
Monteria
78,140
65,760
128,509
95.4
64.5
312,251
280,573
499,764
78.1
60.1
APO
Carepa
16,649
12,722
21,992
72.9
32.1
66,088
59,207
85,755
44.8
29.8
UIB
Quibdo
30,149
19,276
27,891
44.7
(7.5)
117,214
85,179
112,034
31.5
(4.4)
CZU
Corozal
7,104
2,851
7,588
166.2
6.8
31,115
12,471
22,763
82.5
(26.8)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
