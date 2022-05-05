Aptiv Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Strong Revenue Growth Over Market Continues Despite Challenging Environment

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today reported first quarter 2022 U.S. GAAP earnings of $0.27 per diluted share. Excluding special items, first quarter earnings totaled $0.63 per diluted share.

(PRNewsfoto/Aptiv PLC) (PRNewswire)

First Quarter Financial Highlights Include :

-- U.S. GAAP revenue of $4.2 billion, an increase of 4%

Revenue increased 4% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements; growth over market of 11% based on AWM1 of (7)%

-- U.S. GAAP net income of $73 million, diluted earnings per share of $0.27

Excluding special items, diluted earnings per share of $0.63

-- U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 6.1%

Adjusted Operating Income margin of 7.8%, Adjusted Operating Income of $324 million ; Adjusted EBITDA of $478 million

"We had a strong start to the year, delivering better than expected growth in the first quarter, underscoring the strength of our product portfolio in an otherwise challenging environment," said Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer. "As the industry continues to mitigate significant supply chain and economic challenges, Aptiv remains well-positioned to navigate, innovate and lead through the current disruptions. The success of our high-growth product lines demonstrates a continued need for our leading portfolio of advanced technology solutions, which are facilitating the acceleration to an electrified, software-defined vehicle, creating exceptional value for our customers. Our relentless focus on execution puts Aptiv in an excellent position to strengthen our competitive position."

First Quarter 2022 Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $4.2 billion, an increase of 4% from the prior year period. Adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements, revenue increased by 4% in the first quarter. This reflects growth of 9% in Asia, which includes growth of 14% in China, 7% in North America and 24% in South America, our smallest region, partially offset by a decline of 5% in Europe.

The Company reported first quarter 2022 U.S. GAAP net income of $73 million and earnings of $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $279 million and $1.03 per diluted share in the prior year period. First quarter Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, totaled $180 million, or earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $333 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

First quarter Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $324 million, compared to $474 million in the prior year period. Adjusted Operating Income margin was 7.8%, compared to 11.8% in the prior year period, reflecting adverse impacts from global inflationary pressures, lower global vehicle production rates and the worldwide semiconductor shortage on the global automotive supply chain. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $191 million, as compared to $193 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense for the first quarter totaled $43 million, as compared to $40 million in the prior year period.

Tax expense in the first quarter of 2022 was $21 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 12%. Tax expense in the first quarter of 2021 was $48 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 12%.

Net cash flow used by operating activities totaled $202 million in the first quarter, compared to net cash flow generated by operating activities of $252 million in the prior year period. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.9 billion and total available liquidity of $7.4 billion.

Reconciliations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Before Financing, which are non-GAAP measures, to the most directly comparable financial measures, respectively, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company's full year 2022 financial guidance is as follows:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2022 Net sales $17,750 - $18,150 Adjusted EBITDA $2,415 - $2,695 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.6% - 14.8% Adjusted operating income $1,750 - $2,030 Adjusted operating income margin 9.9% - 11.2% Adjusted net income per share (1) $3.90 - $4.80 Cash flow from operations $2,050 Capital expenditures $850 Adjusted effective tax rate 13.0%



(1) The Company's full year 2022 financial guidance includes approximately $1.05 per diluted share for the anticipated equity losses to be recognized by Aptiv from the performance of the Motional autonomous driving joint venture.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) today, which is accessible by dialing +1.800.239.9838 (U.S.) or +1.323.794.2551 (international) or through a webcast at ir.aptiv.com . The conference ID number is 4320599. A slide presentation will accompany the prepared remarks and has been posted on the investor relations section of the Company's website. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains information about Aptiv's financial results which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Revenue Growth represents the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures and other transactions. Adjusted Operating Income represents net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, amortization, restructuring, other acquisition and portfolio project costs, asset impairments, gains (losses) on business divestitures and other transactions and deferred compensation related to acquisitions. Other acquisition and portfolio project costs include costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and to plan and execute product portfolio transformation actions, including business and product acquisitions and divestitures. Adjusted Operating Income margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before depreciation and amortization (including asset impairments), interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, other income (expense), net, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items.

Adjusted Net Income represents net income attributable to Aptiv before amortization, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding for the period. The Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding assumes the application of the if-converted method of share dilution, if not already applied for GAAP purposes of calculating the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding. Cash Flow Before Financing represents cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and other transactions and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses.

Effective on January 1, 2022, the Company now excludes amortization expense of intangible assets from the calculation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share. Financial results reported in this release for both the current and historical period have been prepared under this new definition. Outlook information presented above is also calculated under this new definition. The forward-looking non-GAAP measures presented in this release are reconciled under this new definition to their closest GAAP financial measure on pages 16 and 17.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position, results of operations and liquidity. In particular, management believes Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are useful measures in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the attached supplemental schedules at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

1 Represents global vehicle production weighted to the geographic regions in which the Company generates its revenue ("AWM").

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as other statements made by Aptiv PLC (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events, certain investments and acquisitions and financial performance including the potential impact of the proposed acquisition of Wind River Systems, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: global and regional economic conditions, including conditions affecting the credit market; uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty in predicting its future course and its impact on the global economy and the Company's future operations; uncertainties created by the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, its impacts on the European and global economies and our operations in each country; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the cyclical nature of global automotive sales and production; the potential disruptions in the supply of and changes in the competitive environment for raw material and other components integral to the Company's products, including the current semiconductor supply shortage; the Company's ability to maintain contracts that are critical to its operations; potential changes to beneficial free trade laws and regulations such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; the ability of the Company to integrate and realize the expected benefits of recent transactions; the ability of the Company to attract, motivate and/or retain key executives; the ability of the Company to avoid or continue to operate during a strike, or partial work stoppage or slow down by any of its unionized employees or those of its principal customers; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain customers. Additional factors are discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

APTIV PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 4,178

$ 4,023 Operating expenses:





Cost of sales 3,589

3,296 Selling, general and administrative 274

255 Amortization 37

37 Restructuring 22

6 Total operating expenses 3,922

3,594 Operating income 256

429 Interest expense (43)

(40) Other (expense) income, net (39)

1 Income before income taxes and equity loss 174

390 Income tax expense (21)

(48) Income before equity loss 153

342 Equity loss, net of tax (63)

(42) Net income 90

300 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1

5 Net income attributable to Aptiv 89

295 Mandatory convertible preferred share dividends (16)

(16) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 73

$ 279







Diluted net income per share:





Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.27

$ 1.03 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 271.16

271.14

APTIV PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)



(in millions) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,877

$ 3,139 Accounts receivable, net 3,054

2,784 Inventories 2,312

2,014 Other current assets 531

499 Total current assets 10,774

8,436 Long-term assets:





Property, net 3,288

3,294 Operating lease right-of-use assets 384

383 Investments in affiliates 1,949

1,797 Intangible assets, net 924

964 Goodwill 2,479

2,511 Other long-term assets 606

622 Total long-term assets 9,630

9,571 Total assets $ 20,404

$ 18,007 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 35

$ 8 Accounts payable 2,910

2,953 Accrued liabilities 1,201

1,246 Total current liabilities 4,146

4,207 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 6,503

4,059 Pension benefit obligations 437

440 Long-term operating lease liabilities 303

304 Other long-term liabilities 415

436 Total long-term liabilities 7,658

5,239 Total liabilities 11,804

9,446 Commitments and contingencies





Total Aptiv shareholders' equity 8,396

8,347 Noncontrolling interest 204

214 Total shareholders' equity 8,600

8,561 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,404

$ 18,007

APTIV PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 90

$ 300 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 191

193 Restructuring expense, net of cash paid 7

(25) Deferred income taxes (1)

3 Loss from equity method investments, net of dividends received 63

42 Other, net 15

42 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (270)

14 Inventories (298)

(228) Accounts payable 1

101 Other, net 4

(184) Pension contributions (4)

(6) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (202)

252 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (247)

(134) Proceeds from sale of property 2

1 Cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net of cash acquired (220)

— Proceeds from sale of technology investments 2

— Cost of technology investments (1)

— Settlement of derivatives (1)

(1) Net cash used in investing activities (465)

(134) Cash flows from financing activities:





Decrease in other short and long-term debt, net (1)

(16) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of issuance costs 2,472

— Dividend payments of consolidated affiliates to minority shareholders (8)

— Distribution of mandatory convertible preferred share cash dividends (16)

(16) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' restricted share awards (36)

(45) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,411

(77) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6)

(12) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,738

29 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 3,139

2,853 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 4,877

$ 2,882

APTIV PLC

FOOTNOTES

(Unaudited)

1. Segment Summary



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

%

(in millions)



Net Sales









Signal and Power Solutions $ 3,106

$ 3,022

3% Advanced Safety and User Experience 1,082

1,011

7% Eliminations and Other (a) (10)

(10)



Net Sales $ 4,178

$ 4,023















Adjusted Operating Income









Signal and Power Solutions $ 308

$ 406

(24)% Advanced Safety and User Experience 16

68

(76)% Adjusted Operating Income $ 324

$ 474

















(a) Eliminations and Other includes the elimination of inter-segment transactions.

2. Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding

The following table illustrates the weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in millions, except per share amounts) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 270.79

270.31 Dilutive shares related to RSUs 0.37

0.83 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, including dilutive shares 271.16

271.14 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:





Basic $ 0.27

$ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.27

$ 1.03

APTIV PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In this press release the Company has provided information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Revenue Growth," "Adjusted Operating Income," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Net Income Per Share" and "Cash Flow Before Financing." Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measure in the following schedules.

Effective on January 1, 2022, the Company now excludes amortization expense of intangible assets from the calculation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share. Financial results reported in this release for both the current and historical period have been prepared under this new definition and are reconciled as such in the tables below.

Adjusted Revenue Growth : Adjusted Revenue Growth is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Revenue Growth in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Revenue Growth is defined as the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures and other transactions. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022



Reported net sales % change 4 % Less: foreign currency exchange and commodities — % Adjusted revenue growth 4 %

Adjusted Operating Income : Adjusted Operating Income is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Operating Income in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Management also utilizes Adjusted Operating Income as the key performance measure of segment income or loss and for planning and forecasting purposes to allocate resources to our segments, as management also believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of our operating segments. Adjusted Operating Income is defined as net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, amortization, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Operating Income, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Operating income margin represents Operating income as a percentage of net sales, and Adjusted Operating Income margin represents Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales.

Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income















Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

($ in millions)

$

Margin

$

Margin Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 89





$ 295



Interest expense 43





40



Other expense (income), net 39





(1)



Income tax expense 21





48



Equity loss, net of tax 63





42



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1





5



Operating income $ 256

6.1 %

$ 429

10.7 % Amortization 37





37



Restructuring 22





6



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 9





2



Adjusted operating income $ 324

7.8 %

$ 474

11.8 %

Segment Adjusted Operating Income









(in millions)









Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Signal and Power

Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Total Operating income (loss) $ 257

$ (1)

$ 256 Amortization 35

2

37 Restructuring 9

13

22 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 7

2

9 Adjusted operating income $ 308

$ 16

$ 324











Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 146

$ 45

$ 191











Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Signal and Power

Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Total Operating income $ 372

$ 57

$ 429 Amortization 35

2

37 Restructuring (2)

8

6 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 1

1

2 Adjusted operating income $ 406

$ 68

$ 474











Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 149

$ 44

$ 193











(a) Includes asset impairments.

Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before depreciation and amortization (including asset impairment), interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, other income (expense), net, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in millions) Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 89

$ 295 Interest expense 43

40 Income tax expense 21

48 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1

5 Depreciation and amortization 191

193 EBITDA $ 345

$ 581 Other expense (income), net 39

(1) Equity loss, net of tax 63

42 Restructuring 22

6 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 9

2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 478

$ 630

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share : Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, which are non-GAAP measures, are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's financial performance which management believes are useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management utilizes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income attributable to Aptiv before amortization, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding, as reconciled below, for the period. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 73

$ 279 Mandatory convertible preferred share dividends 16

16 Net income attributable to Aptiv 89

295 Adjusting items:





Amortization 37

37 Restructuring 22

6 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 9

2 Loss on change in fair value of publicly traded equity securities 32

— Tax impact of adjusting items (a) (9)

(7) Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $ 180

$ 333







Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding (b) 283.53

283.51 Diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv $ 0.27

$ 1.03 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.63

$ 1.17





(a) Represents the income tax impacts of the adjustments made for amortization, restructuring and other special items by calculating the income tax impact of these items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred.



(b) In June 2020, the Company issued $1,150 million in aggregate liquidation preference of 5.50% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares (the "MCPS") and received proceeds of $1,115 million, after deducting expenses and the underwriters' discount of $35 million. Dividends on the MCPS are payable on a cumulative basis at an annual rate of 5.50% on the liquidation preference of $100 per share. Unless earlier converted, each share of MCPS will automatically convert on June 15, 2023 into between 1.0754 and 1.3173 shares of Aptiv's ordinary shares, subject to further anti-dilution adjustments. For purposes of calculating Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the Company has excluded the anticipated MCPS cash dividends and assumed the "if-converted" method of share dilution (the incremental ordinary shares deemed outstanding applying the "if-converted" method of calculating share dilution are referred to as the "Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares" in the following table). The Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding calculated below, assumes the conversion of all 11.5 million MCPS and issuance of the underlying ordinary shares applying the "if-converted" method on a weighted average outstanding basis for all periods subsequent to issuance of the MCPS. We believe that using the "if-converted" method provides additional insight to investors on the potential impact of the MCPS once they are converted into ordinary shares no later than June 15, 2023.

Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding:







Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in millions) Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 271.16

271.14 Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares 12.37

12.37 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 283.53

283.51

Cash Flow Before Financing : Cash Flow Before Financing is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity which is consistent with the basis and manner in which management presents financial information for the purpose of making internal operating decisions, evaluating its liquidity and determining appropriate capital allocation strategies. Management believes this measure is useful to investors to understand how the Company's core operating activities generate and use cash. Cash Flow Before Financing is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and other transactions, net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses. Not all companies use identical calculations of Cash Flow Before Financing, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The calculation of Cash Flow Before Financing does not reflect cash used to service debt, pay dividends or repurchase shares and, therefore, does not necessarily reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 90

$ 300 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 191

193 Restructuring expense, net of cash paid 7

(25) Working capital (567)

(113) Pension contributions (4)

(6) Other, net 81

(97) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (202)

252







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (247)

(134) Cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net of cash acquired (220)

— Proceeds from sale of technology investments 2

— Cost of technology investments (1)

— Settlement of derivatives (1)

(1) Other, net 2

1 Net cash used in investing activities (465)

(134)







Adjusting items:





Adjustment for cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net of cash acquired 220

— Cash flow before financing $ (447)

$ 118

Financial Guidance : The reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided in the Company's financial guidance to the most comparable forward-looking GAAP measure is as follows:



Estimated Full Year

2022 (1)

($ in millions) Adjusted Operating Income $

Margin (2) Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 1,024



Interest expense 133



Other expense, net 4



Income tax expense 188



Equity loss, net of tax 279



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 10



Operating income $ 1,638

9.1 % Amortization 150



Restructuring 85



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 17



Adjusted operating income $ 1,890

10.5 %







Adjusted EBITDA





Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 1,024



Interest expense 133



Income tax expense 188



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 10



Depreciation and amortization 815



EBITDA $ 2,170

12.1 % Other expense, net 4



Equity loss, net of tax 279



Restructuring 85



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 17



Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,555

14.2 %





(1) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range. (2) Represents operating income, Adjusted Operating Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, as a percentage of estimated net sales.



Estimated Full Year

2022 (1) Adjusted Net Income Per Share ($ and shares in

millions, except per

share amounts) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 961 Mandatory convertible preferred share dividends 63 Net income attributable to Aptiv 1,024 Adjusting items:

Amortization 150 Restructuring 85 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 17 Tax impact of adjusting items (40) Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $ 1,236



Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 284.03 Diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv $ 3.54 Adjusted net income per share $ 4.35





(1) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aptiv PLC