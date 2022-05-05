The American Public Education Foundation Launches Free-To-Use Financial Literacy Library

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the non-profit American Public Education Foundation launched the Financial Literacy Resource Library, a free-to-use digital library of personal finance content for teachers, students, and parents/guardians. The foundation's team has worked over the past year to aggregate the best financial literacy content from across the web with the goal of preparing our nation's children to make sound financial choices.

The American Public Education Foundation was founded to help protect America’s economic and national security interests through programs and services that support high-quality public education. (PRNewswire)

This initiative comes on the heels of the foundation's July release of The Nation's Report Card on Financial Literacy, a comprehensive update to its national report card on K-12 state-mandated personal financial education in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

"We are thrilled to release this easy-to-use website, at no cost, to teachers, parents, and students across our country," says David Pickler, Executive Director of the American Public Education Foundation. "This is yet another exciting initiative our foundation has created to battle the financial illiteracy epidemic our nation is facing. With this library of phenomenal content, our foundation is leading the way in promoting, and advocating for, personal finance education in every home and classroom in the United States of America."

Financial illiteracy is an American epidemic and the problem is growing. According to The Aspen Institute, 16% of suicides in the US occur in response to a financial problem. The American Public Education Foundation's report card on financial literacy – released in July 2021 – found that two-thirds of states (35 states including Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.) earned grades of "C" or less for financial literacy instruction, with just 17 states earning grades of "A" or "B."

View the Financial Literacy Resource Library: https://www.fllibrary.org/

View The Nation's Report Card on Financial Literacy: https://www.thenationsreportcard.org/

About the American Public Education Foundation: The American Public Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to help educate, inspire and lead with all those involved in public education and prepare the next generation of leaders for engaged citizenship. The foundation's focus is on financial literacy and workforce development. Take action at www.theapef.org

The American Public Education Foundation has aggregated the best personal finance content from across the web at no cost. (PRNewswire)

