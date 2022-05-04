Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of TaskUs, Inc. or TASK to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn PLLC, a shareholder derivative litigation law firm, handling investor litigation across the country, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against:

TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TASK)

***Please contact only if you acquired shares before October 25, 2021

The investigation involves directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties by or related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own shares of TaskUs, Inc or TASK and want to receive additional information or want to serve as plaintiff, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. at fmoore@mookuehn.com, or call (212) 709-8245.

