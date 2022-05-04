Miami International Holdings Reports April 2022 Trading Results; MIAX Pearl Equities Sets Market Share and Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported April 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

(PRNewsfoto/MIAX) (PRNewswire)

April 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 14.08% in April 2022 , down seven basis points year-over-year (YoY) and representing a 0.5% decrease. The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 103.0 million multi-listed options contracts, representing an 8.0% increase YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,148,552 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 450.6 million contracts, an increase of 7.6% from the same period in 2021.

MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 182.7 million contracts, up 25.5% from the same period in 2021, with volume in April 2022 reaching 41.4 million contracts, a 3.7% YoY increase. MIAX Emerald reported record YTD volume of 122.6 million contracts, a 6.0% increase from the same period in 2021, with volume in April 2022 totaling 28.0 million contracts, a 42.1% YoY increase. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 145.1 million contracts, a 7.7% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 33.6 million contracts in April 2022 , a 6.1% YoY decrease.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported monthly volume of 2.5 billion shares in April 2022 , representing a 461.2% increase YoY and a record market share of 1.08%. Total YTD volume reached a record 10.1 billion shares, an increase of 426.0% from the same period in 2021. MIAX Pearl Equities also reported a record daily market share of 1.42% on April 27, 2022 .

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 245,294 contracts in April 2022 , a 23.9% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 1,176,385 contracts, an increase of 5.9% from the same period in 2021.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 49,593 contracts in April 2022 , a 21.5% increase from the 40,827 contract total in March 2022 and representing an ADV of 2,480 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Contracts Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg Mar-22 % Chg Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

23

82 82

U.S. Equity Options Industry 731,405,971 674,204,936 8.5% 885,713,224 -17.4% 3,213,062,792 3,117,438,800 3.1% MIAX Exchange Group 102,971,031 95,374,791 8.0% 121,786,671 -15.4% 450,597,769 418,632,750 7.6% MIAX Options 41,389,318 39,922,649 3.7% 49,250,401 -16.0% 182,662,337 145,550,492 25.5% MIAX Pearl 33,550,979 35,721,054 -6.1% 38,025,689 -11.8% 145,311,082 157,392,530 -7.7% MIAX Emerald 28,030,734 19,731,088 42.1% 34,510,581 -18.8% 122,624,350 115,689,728 6.0% Multi-Listed Options ADV Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg Mar-22 % Chg Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 36,570,299 32,104,997 13.9% 38,509,271 -5.0% 39,183,693 38,017,546 3.1% MIAX Exchange Group 5,148,552 4,541,657 13.4% 5,295,073 -2.8% 5,495,095 5,105,277 7.6% MIAX Options 2,069,466 1,901,079 8.9% 2,141,322 -3.4% 2,227,589 1,775,006 25.5% MIAX Pearl 1,677,549 1,701,003 -1.4% 1,653,291 1.5% 1,772,086 1,919,421 -7.7% MIAX Emerald 1,401,537 939,576 49.2% 1,500,460 -6.6% 1,495,419 1,410,850 6.0%

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg Mar-22 % Chg Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 14.08% 14.15% -0.5% 13.75% 2.4% 14.02% 13.43% 4.4% MIAX Options 5.66% 5.92% -4.4% 5.56% 1.8% 5.68% 4.67% 21.8% MIAX Pearl 4.59% 5.30% -13.4% 4.29% 6.8% 4.52% 5.05% -10.4% MIAX Emerald 3.83% 2.93% 31.0% 3.90% -1.6% 3.82% 3.71% 2.8%



Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg Mar-22 % Chg Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

23

82 82

U.S. Equities Industry 234,961 207,994 13.0% 320,088 -26.6% 1,033,542 1,101,640 -6.2% Miax Pearl Volume 2,539 452 461.2% 3,021 -15.9% 10,115 1,923 426.0% MIAX Pearl ADV 127 22 489.2% 131 -3.3% 123 23 426.0% MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.08% 0.22% 396.7% 0.94% 14.5% 0.98% 0.17% 460.7%



Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg Mar-22 % Chg Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

23

82 82

MGEX Futures Volume 245,294 322,207 -23.9% 342,172 -28.3% 1,176,385 1,110,369 5.9% MGEX ADV 12,265 15,343 -20.1% 14,877 -17.6% 14,346 13,541 5.9%

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX™).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat, SPIKES Futures, BRIXX™ Commercial Real Estate Futures and TAX Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miami-holdings.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIAX