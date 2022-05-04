Meta Bosses Club Teams Up With Hardy Hardy & TheFinalBosses In New NFT Project Raising Anti-bullying Awareness

A collection of 9,180 exclusive NFTs will be up for grabs

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based metaverse lifestyle company Meta Bosses Club unveiled today a new non-fungible token (NFT) project, Pa-ardy World, in collaboration with fashion label Hardy Hardy and collectible creators TheFinalBosses , for a worthwhile social cause.

Going beyond just art and fashion, the Pa-ardy World collection will consist of 9,180 Genesis NFTs as ERC-721A tokens on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, featuring Hardy Hardy's line of premium streetwear fashion apparel as donned by Paisus, an avatar created by TheFinalBosses. Each Pa-ardy World NFT is randomly generated, with over 400 unique hand-drawn traits in the mix to create a truly one-of-a-kind collectible.

The whitelist of Pa-ardy World starts from 18 May '22, followed by a public minting on 29 May '22. A reveal on OpenSea will be made on a later date.

Upcoming Roadmap

Following the release of Pa-ardy World, 2,000 collectible designer figurines in 7" size, bundled with meaningful messages, will be airdropped to random NFT holders to thank them for their support.

MetaBosses plans to collaborate with more brand partners in the future, where holders have options to evolve their Genesis NFTs into a new NFT, potentially allowing all Genesis NFTs to mutate into multiple brand collections within the 9,180 NFTs. This serves to expand the community's collections and exclusivity.

To increase social responsibility, Meta Bosses Club is partnering with The Giving Block to donate up to USD 200,000 of the NFT sale proceeds to charity funds chosen by the NFT holders.

Interested collectors can keep up with the MetaBosses Club and the Pa-ardy World collection through the website , Twitter , Discord, Instagram .

About Hardy Hardy

Founded in 2015, HARDY HARDY, advocates the American Rock Spirit. With signature tattoo art, the brand conveys joy, power and passion through bright totems, mysterious skulls and shining elements.

About TheFinalBosses

TheFinalBosses creates limited edition designer toys. The "Originals" toy line is designed to raise awareness on prevailing problems that are usually overlooked around the world, with each design following a set storyline.

About Meta Bosses Club

Meta Bosses is a metaverse lifestyle company, partnering with lifestyle brands to bring new concepts for phygital products in the evolving NFT space. Visit our newsroom .

