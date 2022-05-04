L37 Ventures launches Everest Financial to provide 360° Entrepreneur, Company and Alternative Asset Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, HOUSTON, BOSTON, and NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L37 Ventures launches alternative asset marketplace, wealth and advisory platform, Everest Financial, to guide and finance entrepreneurs, companies, and fund managers from idea through exit.

"Software and data are revolutionising every industry, and they are inevitably changing how we support and finance entrepreneurs, companies, and alternative asset managers", says John Tilney, Chief Investment Officer. "Gaining access to efficient financing and strategic support has always been inefficient, often leaving out the best entrepreneurs and alternative fund managers," says Randall Ussery, Founder and CEO. "Combined with the growing demand for access to alternative investments, we recognized an opportunity to design a fintech platform and services company that offers 360° wealth, advisory, and alternative asset solutions."

"Everest is an important step in the next generation of alternative investments. Combining years of experience with data and tech, there is an opportunity to closely engage with entrepreneurs and companies across a myriad of needs, both strategic and financial, as well as to provide access to alternative investment products to RIAs and accredited investors through our Basecamp marketplace," says Gregory Park, Head of Advisory.

Kemal Farid, COO and founder of a global software company in oil and gas, says, "We're here for the builders, the trailblazers who never settle and continue to shape the world around us. It's not and will never be easy. It's why we're here to support our partners on their unique journeys, be it on a personal, company, or fund level, giving access to the right financing and guided support at the right time."

Everest is a financial technology and services company offering 360° solutions to companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and fund managers throughout their life's journey.

L37 is a new generation, hybrid venture capital and private equity investment firm. The firm works alongside executive and founding teams leveraging frameworks and systems, capital, and talent to engineer opportunities for investors and impact at scale.

