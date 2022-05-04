Jackpocket continues to expand its professional sports team roster with its second MLB partnership this year

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and the Texas Rangers today announced Jackpocket as the Official Mobile Lottery Partner of the Rangers.

Jackpocket Named Official Digital Lottery Partner of the Texas Rangers (PRNewswire)

As the new season ramps up, Jackpocket is providing fans with giveaway VIP tickets, field tours, and other unique experiences for Rangers fans and Jackpocket users. Fans can use the code "RANGERS" at checkout to receive a free lottery ticket.

"With this partnership, we're looking forward to engaging both Rangers fans and lottery fans alike, as baseball and the lottery are subsets of two of America's favorite entertainment options," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Texas has a big appetite for the lottery, and Jackpocket is always looking for ways to meet players where they are. This partnership seamlessly provides people with a new way to play."

In addition to giveaways and VIP experiences for fans, Jackpocket will be the presenting partner of the Rangers' "Hit It Here" promotion. During every Rangers home game (both in the regular season and postseason), one fan will have the chance to win a $10,000 cash prize when a Rangers player hits a home run with a ball hitting a sign in right field. The Rangers will also be giving away free lottery tickets during high jackpot moments and provide chances to win tickets and other prizes.

"The Texas Rangers organization prides itself on being at the forefront of innovation and fan engagement," said Jim Cochrane, the Rangers Senior Vice President of Partnerships. "As such, the Rangers are thrilled to partner with Jackpocket to bring fans opportunities to experience Rangers baseball in unique and exciting ways while also providing them a convenient way to play the lottery and support Texas education."

The Rangers boasted the fourth-highest attendance in 2021 out of any MLB team. This is Jackpocket's sixth major league sports partnership, adding to its roster of partnerships represented by the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and college athletics.

Jackpocket will receive live in-game advertising on the Rangers radio broadcast for every home game, as well as PA announcements and video board graphics and a sign located on the second level right field at Globe Life Field.

ABOUT JACKPOCKET: Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT TEXAS RANGERS: The Texas Rangers Baseball Club is a Major League Baseball team in the American League West Division. Since 1972, the Rangers have called Arlington home, after moving from Washington at the end of the 1971 season. The Rangers have won the American League West Division seven times and the American League pennant in 2010 and 2011. In 2020, the Rangers moved into the new Globe Life Field, located on 13 acres south of their previous home. For more information visit texasrangers.com.

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket