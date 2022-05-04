Decentralized Autonomous Organization Krause House to Purchase Fire-Tier Ownership NFT Allotment for Ball Hogs BIG3 Team

Group Operating as a Basketball-Focused DAO Receives All 25 Fire-Tier Editions of Team Coached by NBA Legend Rick Barry

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that Krause House, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) governed by a community of basketball lovers, has agreed to purchase 25 Fire-Tier editions of a BIG3 team, receiving ownership-like value and utility in the team.

"We are thrilled to have Krause House on board," said BIG3 co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz. "They are a leader in the decentralized ownership space and our missions have been aligned from the start. Krause House deeply understands the deep roots basketball has in community and collaboration and we know that they will be a key partner as we continue to add influential and diverse members to our league."

This announcement follows the landmark purchase of three BIG3 Team Fire-Tier allotments by renowned entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders of NFT communities DeGods and DogeCoin/MyDoge. These purchases are part of the BIG3's new model of ownership announced earlier this month which leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits. The team receiving Krause House's investment will be announced at a later date.

"We couldn't be more excited to be involved with a league like the BIG3," said Flex Chapman of Krause House. "They've done an incredible job growing the brand, and our community is excited to help The Ball Hogs win a ring."

BIG3 is returning for its fifth season on June 18 with coverage live across CBS and Paramount+ and the full schedule along with venues will be announced in the coming weeks.

BIG3 is returning for its fifth season on June 18 with coverage live across CBS and Paramount+ and the full schedule along with venues will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT KRAUSE HOUSE:

Krause House is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) governed by a community of fans, the basketball lovers and purists. Together, we will write the consensus rules that will bring the first fan-governed team to the NBA. The collective of ambitious contributors whose goal is to own an NBA team describes the underlying mission of DAOs in its purest form: Difficult by one, achievable by many.

We will allow our members to participate in decisions affecting the operating procedures of a National Basketball Association (NBA) team including but not limited to general management, ticketing, merchandising and partnerships.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

