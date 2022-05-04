BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP TELEVISION NETWORKS REACH CARRIAGE AGREEMENT WITH COX COMMUNICATIONS

Three Networks -- JusticeCentral.TV, Recipe.TV, and Comedy.TV -- Launch on Cox Contour TV Nationwide



LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) television networks division, is proud to announce its launch of select television networks nationwide on the Cox Contour TV lineup.

The three Allen Media Group networks are:

JusticeCentral.TV - A network dedicated to Emmy® Award-winning Judges and Emmy® Award-nominated court shows, legal news, and the world's biggest trials. (www.JusticeCentral.tv) – now live.



Recipe.TV – An Emmy® Award-nominated network dedicated to famous chefs, amazing recipes, and delicious cuisine from around the world. (www.Recipe.tv) – now live.



Comedy.TV - A network dedicated to today's funniest comedians, featuring a mix of live concert performances, talk and variety shows, sitcoms and movies. (www.Comedy.tv) – scheduled to launch on August 1, 2022 .



These three Allen Media Group television networks are currently carried on major U.S. providers including Comcast, ATT/DirecTV, Spectrum, DISH, Verizon FiOS, and others. With the addition of Cox Communications' millions of subscribers that are located in 18 states, the Allen Media Group networks domestic linear distribution continues to expand rapidly and is the #1 fastest-growing basic network portfolio. Cox is the largest private telecom company in the U.S., and its Contour TV product operates within several key markets, including New Orleans, San Diego, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.

"Partnering with Cox Communications is another major step in the continued expansion of our Allen Media Group television networks Recipe.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, and Comedy.TV," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "We greatly appreciate the entire Cox Communications team for recognizing the value of these entertaining, informative, and engaging television networks, and we look forward to a long relationship with Cox Communications for years to come."

Suzanne Fenwick, Senior Vice President Content Acquisition of Cox Communications added, "We are delighted to add these AMG networks to our Contour TV lineup. Our priority is to add new, fresh content to keep our customers engaged and entertained."

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, LOCAL NOW TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group will add its thirteenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2022. Allen Media Group also owns THE GRIO, HBCUGO, SPORTS.TV and LOCAL NOW, the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors. For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

