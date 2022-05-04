ACKLEY BEVERAGE GROUP CHANGES NAME TO ACKLEY BRANDS

The investment group continues growing its portfolio of Oregon and Washington wines.

SEATTLE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ackley Beverage Group, a family investment company for Northwest wines, has rebranded its company to Ackley Brands. The change marks a new chapter for the company and its growing portfolio of wine brands.

Recently, Ackley Brands launched Borealis, a new Oregon Pinot Noir. Last year, the company debuted Cataclysm Wine Co, its first Washington wine, featuring a Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Red Blend. In 2020, the company released its inaugural collection of Landlines Estates, a luxury wine crafted from small, distinct lots of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Tidalstar Vineyard in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. Over the past six years, the company has amplified the national notoriety of Montinore Estate, one of the nation's largest producers of Biodynamic estate wines, with an expanded national sales team, professional services, and financial support.

Ackley Brands currently manages over 400 acres of pristine land in Oregon, including Montinore Estate's 200-acre vineyard in the Tualatin Hills AVA, Tidalstar vineyard's 30 acres and 177 additional acres in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA, where the company has begun planting a new vineyard. All vineyard sites are managed using organic and biodynamic farming practices.

In addition to growing its portfolio of wines, Ackley Brands will be opening two tasting rooms this summer. In McMinnville, Oregon, the company is opening The Grove featuring Montinore Estate and Landlines Estates. In Woodinville, Washington, Ackley Brands will occupy two spaces at the curated Wine Walk Row of the Schoolhouse District, also showcasing Montinore Estate and Landlines Estates wines.

"It's a very exciting time for us. Our growing number of brands and brick and mortar expansion are a testament to our commitment to the Northwest wine industry," said Brandon Ackley, President of Ackley Brands. "We look forward to introducing new consumers to our wines across the country, while building more personal connections with the community at our tasting rooms."

Ackley Brands is actively seeking new wine partnerships and acquisition opportunities.

About Ackley Brands

Ackley Brands is a Seattle-based family investment company that owns and operates premium wine brands throughout the Northwest and brings financial and professional resources to partners in the wine industry. They are committed to the continuity and stewardship of a winery's unique legacy, while providing the necessary resources for their brands to reach their greatest potential. To learn more, visit www.ackleybrands.com.

