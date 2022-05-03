Genius Gems to Launch NYC Flagship

Early Access Waitlist Now Live - Tickets on Sale Soon

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius Gems (GG) announces the launch of its first flagship in NYC in late Fall 2022. Located at 555 Sixth Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan, near Union Square, GG Chelsea will span nearly 10,000 square feet over 2 floors, featuring over 100,000 magnetic tiles and accessories -- the largest collection in the world. An early access waitlist is currently live on Genius Gems' website .

Genius Gems Chelsea. Photo Courtesy of Genius Gems and Uhl Architecture. (PRNewswire)

GG Chelsea invites guests to build individually and in teams, using a vast collection of magnetic tiles and offering 2D and 3D design challenges for all ages. GG Chelsea will feature a dedicated room for building in the dark, marble shoots, magnetic tile dominos, robot stations, and a Design Bar where guests can decorate their own Glitter Tiles and optionally make slime. The space will also feature private rooms for GG's award-winning STEM classes and programs, as well as events and parties. These highlights and more are created in-house by GG's team of architects and engineers, and years of experience from the first GG in Millburn, NJ. A GG Chelsea cafe and shop will offer beer and wine for adults, pizza, coffee, and retail products including Genius Gems brand Glitter Tiles, Candy Tiles, Robot Tracks, and more.

"GG Chelsea is the culmination of over four years of passionate innovation, and sets a new standard for hands-on education and customer-centered entertainment," says CEO and founder of GG, Jennifer Romanoff, a former NYC public middle school teacher. "This is a place where people connect tiles, and tiles connect people, and where we foster a love of learning at every age. Now more than ever, New York needs a place where everyone can build and re-build in the real world together."

Since GG's inception, the brand has delighted guests from around the world. What sets Genius Gems apart is that each customer's experience is unique and different with each visit.

"We are thrilled to take Genius Gems to the next level, as we further our mission of uniting and delighting the world through magnetic tiles and excellence in hands-on STEM education," says Marc Romanoff, Genius Gems COO.

A waitlist to sign up for early access is live at geniusgems.com . Tickets include a Design Bar exclusive to GG Chelsea. Tickets are $29 per person (children under 2 are free when accompanied by a sibling). GG Chelsea is located at 555 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10011.

Genius Gems is a STEM experience for all ages, featuring the world's largest collection of magnetic tiles, as well as award-winning STEM programs for children ages 4-12.

