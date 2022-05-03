Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards Distinguishes GrowthSpace's First-to-Market, People Development Management Platform with Honorable Mention in the Workplace Category

GrowthSpace's AI-powered matching algorithm powers the world's first People Development Management Platform, enabling employee growth tied to actual business and organizational KPIs

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthSpace is excited to announce our honorable mention in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards for its' development of an AI-powered algorithm that enables organizations to identify any employee or group development needs, and then match them with the most suitable expert, whether it is an "internal expert" who works at the company, or external (eg, a trainer, group facilitator, mentor or coach). The GrowthSpace platform empowers companies to facilitate and manage the bulk of their development programs in one place. Companies can access organizational and industry data to choose the right expert, A/B test and implement best practices.

"Technology has been at the core of every disruption in corporate history. The biggest challenge that L&D professionals face today is 'getting to the truth' - which is the ability to measure their impact on the organization", said Omer Glass, CEO and Co-Founder of GrowthSpace. "GrowthSpace enables our customers to leverage organizational data in order to create high impact People Development Programs that are fully aligned to business plans and KPIs. By using GrowthSpace, organizations can map their entire L&D investment to business ROI with a high degree of accuracy and transparency."

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

GrowthSpace was founded on the belief that the future of learning and development is data-driven, measurable, and personalized. If you had to create a development program for a single employee, you'd probably define their challenge, find an expert to meet that challenge, connect the two, and measure the results at the end of that program. The GrowthSpace People development Management platform allows you to do just that, and at scale, for every development program–from coaching programs to talent development programs, and management training to a company wide lecture on DE&I. Backed by Microsoft's M12 and Vertex Ventures, Growthspace's customers include Johnson & Johnson, Siemens, Applied Materials, Ernst & Young, and monday.com.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

