CASETiFY Launches Works In Progress Collection in Support of Mental Health Awareness

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, May. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CASETiFY launched Works In Progress , a curated collection of inspiring and impactful messages of self care in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. The collection features designs, from a collective of mental health advocates and artists, on a range of tech accessories for iPhone, Android, AirPods, Apple Watch and more. Customers who shop the collection will be supporting Sad Girls Club , a nonprofit organization on a mission to diminish stigma around mental health and support young women of color.

The global lifestyle brand encourages fans to embrace their emotions with a charitable collection giving back to the nonprofit organization, Sad Girls Club. (PRNewswire)

The Works in Progress collection invites the CASETiFY community to tap into their emotions and embrace being a 'work in progress,' constantly growing and evolving with designs made for everyone. Accessories in the collection also serve as tools for self-expression and small reminders to note they're not alone. The collection will include four exclusive designs in partnership with Sad Girls Club, featuring their iconic logo and gentle words of encouragement like "Love Yourself," "Always Growing," and "Hello I'm: Trying My Best" on CASETiFY's best-selling Impact, Ultra Impact, and Mirror Cases. Artists also joining the Works in Progress collection include: GMF Designs , Kristen Peers , Matt Darling , Mirrors Reflect You , SEE THE WAY I SEE , Sad Ghost Club , and Slimy Oddity .

"The Works In Progress collection really gives us an opportunity to expand our impact as a non-profit by making the conversation around mental health fun and approachable," says Elyse Fox, founder and CEO of Sad Girls Club. "Each design is meant to be an easy reminder to shift how we think about wellness and self-love. We're excited to be able to support our community in this way and on such a global scale."

Throughout the month of May, CASETiFY will donate $5 from every case sold in the collection to Sad Girls Club—further forwarding their mission to provide services and resources for young women of color to practice mental health. Additionally, CASETiFY will continue to donate $5 for every exclusive SGC case sold through the end of the year. Customers can show their support by shopping the collection at casetify.com with products retailing for $35+ USD.

The Works In Progress collection is available to shop today on www.casetify.com , with products shipping to supporters worldwide. To join the movement and show your support, follow along the hashtag #WorksInProgress and visit CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About Sad Girls Club

Sad Girls Club is a non-profit destigmatizing mental wellness for millennial and Gen Z women, girls, and femmes of color through community, mental health education, and free access to mental health and wellness services.

