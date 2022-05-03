Bridgestone Introduces Specially Designed Tire for Electric Bus Applications

The Bridgestone R192E all-position radial tire is specially designed for electric urban transit.

With high load capacity and ultra-low rolling resistance, the Bridgestone R192E tire equips buses for fuller and longer routes on a single charge, contributing to more sustainable mobility.

The development of the Bridgestone R192E tire aligns with the "Ecology" and "Energy" values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the launch of the all-new Bridgestone R192E all-position radial tire, specially designed to empower the adoption of electric buses. With the rapid growth of electric commercial vehicles, the Bridgestone R192E tire offers ultra-low rolling resistance and high load capacity, increasing daily ranges and maximizing vehicle operation on a single charge while remaining compatible with all bus types.

Electric buses will play a crucial role in eliminating city-center emissions and traffic congestion, which is why Bridgestone is introducing its first-ever Bridgestone tire developed for electric buses, the Bridgestone R192E. Not only is it an innovative tire solution, but a leading example of how Bridgestone is taking steps to reduce CO2 emissions and contribute to a more sustainable world. (PRNewswire)

"Electric buses will play a crucial role in eliminating city-center emissions and traffic congestion, which is why we are proud to introduce the first Bridgestone commercial tire developed for electric buses," said Chris Ripani, president, commercial truck, Bridgestone Americas. "The Bridgestone R192E is not only an innovative tire solution, but a leading example of how Bridgestone is taking steps to reduce CO2 emissions and contribute to a more sustainable world through its products, services and solutions."

Key features of the Bridgestone R192E tire include:

Multiple gripping edges , cross-rib sipes and wide grooves for solid grip on wet roads.

Groove fence to aid handling and grip in wet conditions while reducing noise for a quieter ride.

Thick tread gauges and an advanced base tread compound for enhanced retreadability.

All-steel casing and belts , a 21/32" tread depth and reinforced sidewalls to minimize tire damage and promote a long original life.

3 Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) designation for snow traction performance.

Efficient and sustainable movement of people and goods is expected to continue to drive electrification among mass transit fleets, further accelerating EV bus adoption. Emissions regulations and the global depletion of oil reserves are also contributing to the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market, which is estimated to increase from 185,000 units in 2020 to nearly 680,000 units by 2026. 1

When the Bridgestone R192E is paired with Bandag retreads, it can contribute to the improvement of a fleet's performance while maximizing its positive environmental impact. Retreading has been proven to help increase fuel efficiency, extend the life of a casing, and optimize tire performance which can save fleets millions of dollars annually.

The all-new R192E tire also aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment which consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that Bridgestone has committed to creating together with employees, society, partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. The development of the electric tire aligns with "Ecology: Committed to advancing sustainable tire technologies and solutions that preserve the environment for future generations" and "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society."

