Azamara Onward Officially Joins Azamara Fleet Following Monte Carlo Naming Ceremony

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara, an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences, has officially added Azamara Onward to its now four-ship fleet today following a festive naming ceremony in Monte Carlo. The christening ceremony was led by the President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas, and Azamara Onward Godmother, Beth Santos, founder and CEO of global community and lifestyle brand Wanderful.

Azamara Onward Naming Ceremony in Monte Carlo. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to introduce Azamara Onward and share this special moment with our loyal guests," said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "This is an exciting new chapter for our company, and we are so thankful for our hardworking team both onboard and offshore, for making this possible. Together, we look forward to bringing Azamara Onward and our love of travel further than ever before, to connect even more guests with the many people and cultures of the world."

Prior to the ceremony, Azamara Onward ventured from Barcelona to Monte Carlo on an exciting five-day pre-inaugural voyage, stopping in Marseille, France and Porto Venere, Italy along the way. Upon arrival to the port of Marseille, guests had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the destination through a 'Marseille City Sights' shore excursion, discovering the immutable charms and rich history of Marseille, one of France's most colorful ports.

Upon arrival to Porto Venere, guests were welcomed to a special elevated version of Azamara's signature AzAmazing Event where they were greeted shoreside by an immersive cultural celebration complete with live Italian opera entertainment alongside delicious local cuisine and a leisurely stroll discovering unique medieval corners along the carrugio, or main street of the romantic town. Guests then set off to explore the Cinque Terre through three specially curated shore excursions, 'Wine Tasting in Cinque Terre', 'Hike through Cinque Terre' and 'Best of Cinque Terre,' exploring the region's colorful villages, enjoying extraordinary local wines and savory delicacies and venturing up to the famous Chiesa di San Pietro for picture-perfect panoramic views. The voyage concluded in Monte Carlo with a signature White Night Party celebration, an onboard evening soirée where cruisers enjoy a celebratory feast with the Azamara team and crew before dancing late into the night.

On the embarkation day of Azamara Onward's maiden voyage, the ship's traditional christening ceremony was held shipside at the Port of Monte Carlo, attended by Azamara's loyal partners, with a warm welcome toast by Cruise Director Eric De Gray, musical performance by Chœur d'enfants, and blessings by Rabbi Howard Apothaker and Father John McCrone. Azamara President, Carol Cabezas and Godmother, Beth Santos, each delivered meaningful words to attendees followed by the Godmother's ceremonial bottle breaking tradition to close out the christening of Azamara Onward and to bring good fortune to the vessel in its future voyages.

"I am so honored to have been selected as Godmother of Azamara's newest ship, Onward," says Beth Santos, CEO of Wanderful. "This is such a symbolic moment not just for Azamara, but for the entire travel industry. Following two years of pause, we look forward to pressing onward with new mindsets, new adventures, and new opportunities to learn how we can be better travelers."

Following the naming ceremony and traditional christening, the vessel will set sail for an eleven-night maiden voyage throughout the Mediterranean, departing from Monte Carlo and concluding with an overnight stay in Ravenna, Italy.

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, Azamara Journey® and its newest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and can take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

Media Inquiries:

Hue & Cry U.S.

E: AzamaraUSPR@huecryagency.com

Azamara Onward Naming Ceremony in Monte Carlo. (PRNewswire)

Azamara Onward Naming Ceremony in Monte Carlo. (PRNewswire)

Azamara Onward Naming Ceremony in Monte Carlo. (PRNewswire)

Azamara Onward Naming Ceremony in Monte Carlo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azamara