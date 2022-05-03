American Expediting Acquires Crosstown, Inc.

FOLCROFT, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Expediting is pleased to announce that it has officially acquired Crosstown, Inc. as part of the company's strategic growth plan to provide new and existing customers with nationwide coverage. The acquisition of Crosstown will further strengthen the company's network in the Tennessee Valley Region through their 27 years of demonstrated experience there.

Crosstown was founded in 1995 to provide on-demand and scheduled courier transportation services throughout Tennessee. In 1999, Crosstown became the premier delivery provider to the life sciences industry within their operating network. Over the last 27 years, Crosstown has grown significantly to expand its service to Columbia, SC and Indianapolis, IN.

President of Crosstown, Steve Seger, will continue to manage Crosstown day-to-day business and will be leading the integration and transition.

"This is a great opportunity for Crosstown and to join forces with American Expediting as the leading service provider for life sciences, final mile, and warehouse distribution was the natural next step," said Seger. "Our customers can now benefit from more service offerings and at a national level, which we couldn't offer before."

"Crosstown is a perfect fit for our commercial strategy as we continue to develop a robust first-and-final mile life science delivery network that complements our mission of saving lives one critical shipment at a time," said Bryan Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer of American Expediting.

The acquisition aims to continue American Expediting's expansion across the nation, providing its customers with strengthened networks, added value, and increased agility.

About American Expediting:

American Expediting provides expert and highly specialized services from cold-chain logistics to urgent same-day ground transport for its life science partners. Leading with confidence and precision, American Expediting is recognized as the premier North American provider of specialty transport, logistics, storage, and distribution solutions due to its hard-earned reputation for best-in-class and on-time performance.

More information about American Expediting is available online at www.americanexpediting.com

