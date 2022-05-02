Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Patricia A. Bradford to its Board of Directors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Patricia A. Bradford as an independent director of the Company.

"We are delighted to welcome Patricia to the Phio Board. I am certain that her wealth of experience as an executive at rapidly growing international conglomerates and in HR management will bring tremendous value to the Board," said Robert Bitterman, Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals. "We believe that Patricia will be an effective steward of the Company and counselor to the management team."

Ms. Bradford stated, "I am excited to join the Phio Board at such an important period in the Company's history, when the first INTASYL therapeutic compounds are entering the clinic this year. I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the Phio management team as the Company's portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies advance through the clinic in order to treat cancer."

Ms. Bradford has more than four decades of executive HR experience, as well as a solid financial acumen having obtained CPA accreditation during her time at Deloitte. For more than 30 years of her career, Ms. Bradford held various roles of increasing responsibility at Unisys Corporation. During her last eight years at Unisys, she was the Senior Vice President, Human Resources Officer, reporting directly to the company's Chief Executive Officer. While in this role she oversaw the strategy and operation of all HR programs on a global basis linked to company goals, which included managing a global HR staff of 200+ employees. Earlier in her career she worked at Deloitte, with positions in the Audit and Tax departments. Currently, Ms. Bradford provides HR consulting services to a wide range of companies focusing on providing individual coaching for senior executives and high potential employees recommended by management.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and the tumor microenvironment. The Company's goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "indicates," "plans," "expects," "suggests," "may," "would," "should," "potential," "designed to," "will," "ongoing," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "predict," "could" and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact to our business and operations by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, results from our preclinical and clinical activities, the development of our product candidates, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, the success of our efforts to commercialize our product candidates if approved, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, our ability to execute on business strategies, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

