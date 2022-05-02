InMode Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Quarterly Revenue of $85.9M, GAAP Net Income of $31M Represent 31% and 16% Year-Over-Year Growth, Respectively
YOKNEAM, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Record first quarter revenues of $85.9 million, an increase of 31% compared to the first quarter of 2021: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 80% of quarterly revenues, while 10% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 10% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
- GAAP net income of $31 million, compared to $26.6 million in the first quarter of 2021; *non-GAAP net income of $34.1 million, compared to $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2021
- GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.36, compared to $0.31 in the first quarter of 2021; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.40, compared to $0.34 in the first quarter of 2021
- Record quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $14.0 million, an increase of 79% compared to the first quarter of 2021
- Total cash position of $399.5 million as of March 31, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Revenues
$85,921
$65,524
Gross Margins
83%
85%
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
$30,975
$26,643
Earnings per Diluted Share(1)
$0.36
$0.31
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Gross Margins
83%
85%
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
$34,069
$29,341
Earnings per Diluted Share(1)
$0.40
$0.34
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
Management Comments
"2022 started off strongly despite the uncertainty in the global markets," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "Operational challenges due to global supply chain issues and shipment price increases had an impact on our gross margins. However, we were successful in mitigating the impact of these challenges and were able to meet the growing demand and ensure each platform was delivered within 10 days. We estimate that supply chain challenges will continue, but we are monitoring it closely and proactively managing the process. We are reiterating our 2022 guidance and will continue to update as the year progresses."
"Despite all of the challenges that we faced in Q1, we continued to develop new features for our existing aesthetic platforms, create new ones and continue to allocate R&D resources in all of our new categories such as women's health, ENT and ED," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, InMode's Chief Technology Officer, and Co-Founder.
Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, said, "We reported record numbers for consumable sales, a strong indication of the growing utilization rate and demand for our platforms. Additionally, we've seen increased interest from medical professionals, as in-person events returned to pre-Covid levels, and we managed to attract larger audiences. We are optimistic about the overall demand for our products and anticipate that the North American business will continue to grow and be the main revenue contributor for InMode. We have and will continue to strategically hire sales representatives in different geographies to help us achieve our goals."
"As we expand our presence into the women's health market with our innovative EmpowerRF platform, we continue to receive positive feedback that drives InMode's credibility and supports our expansion as we hope to become the leader in this market," added Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer of InMode.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 reached $85.9 million, an increase of 31% compared to the first quarter of 2021.
"We continued to see increased demand for our consumables in the first quarter, with particular strength in the U.S.," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, we expanded in international markets, where revenues outside the U.S. grew 51% year-over-year."
"Revenue growth from consumables and services grew 79% year-over-year, as a higher number of patients sought minimally invasive treatments along with our expanding install base. This is a strong indication that our platforms are used more frequently. We continue to demonstrate healthy gross margins, as we have successfully delivered an 83% rate, despite significant global supply chain challenges. As we've previously mentioned, we believe that our innovative platforms will allow us to support our long-term gross margin target model of 84%-86%," concluded Yair Malca.
Revenues outside the U.S. represented 38%, with Canada, Europe and Latin America being major contributors to the Company's growth.
GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 83%, compared to a gross margin of 85% in the first quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 83% and 85% for the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to the increase of sales in international markets, mainly in countries where InMode operates through distributors, the increased level of consumable sales as part of the revenue mix and higher freight costs and supply chain issues.
GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 was 41% as well. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 44% compared to the operating margin of 45% in the first quarter of 2021.The decrease in non-GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in gross margin.
InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $31 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $26.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share(1), in the first quarter of 2021. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $34.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $29.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share(1), in the first quarter of 2021.
(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September. 14, 2021.
2022 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2022, ending Dec. 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenues between $415 million and $425 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% and 86%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $199 million and $204 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.06 and $2.11
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
Conference Call Information
Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, May 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results.
The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10164856/f208c6bfa8
Callers will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
For callers that opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.
U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736
Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=f0uVBy8O
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time
The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from May 2, 2022, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to May 16, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:
Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 4639678
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html
A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2022, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
Company Contact:
Yair Malca
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (949) 305-0108
Email: Yair.Malca@inmodemd.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Phone: (917) 607-8654
Email: ir@inmodemd.com
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
2022
2021
REVENUES
85,921
65,524
COST OF REVENUES
14,772
10,079
GROSS PROFIT
71,149
55,445
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
2,815
2,301
Sales and marketing
30,849
24,562
General and administrative
2,477
1,811
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
36,141
28,674
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
35,008
26,771
Finance income, net
379
44
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
35,387
26,815
INCOME TAXES
4,412
69
NET INCOME
30,975
26,746
Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
(103)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
30,975
26,643
NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):
Basic
0.37
0.34
Diluted
0.36
0.31
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
Basic
82,973
78,058
Diluted
85,696
85,034
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
44,670
68,136
Marketable securities
298,400
294,530
Short-term bank deposits
56,392
53,248
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
16,104
20,236
Other receivables
14,182
12,938
Inventories
25,100
21,026
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
454,848
470,114
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable
737
768
Deferred income taxes, net
2,586
1,334
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,130
4,321
Property and equipment, net
1,565
1,404
Other investments
600
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
9,618
8,427
TOTAL ASSETS
464,466
478,541
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
9,541
8,779
Contract liabilities
16,330
13,805
Other liabilities
23,947
29,266
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
49,818
51,850
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
3,009
2,751
Other liabilities
5,242
4,831
Operating lease liabilities
3,079
3,307
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
11,330
10,889
TOTAL LIABILITIES
61,148
62,739
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
403,318
415,802
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
464,466
478,541
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
30,975
26,746
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Depreciation and amortization
138
114
Share-based compensation expenses
3,094
2,698
Allowance for doubtful accounts
210
40
Loss on marketable securities, net
14
4
Finance expenses, net
90
405
Deferred income taxes, net
(22)
(101)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
3,953
(4,569)
Increase in other receivables
(1,195)
(1,380)
Increase in inventories
(4,074)
(717)
Increase in accounts payable
762
1,000
Decrease in other liabilities
(4,875)
(795)
Increase in contract liabilities
2,783
1,321
Net cash provided by operating activities
31,853
24,766
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(23,111)
(21,000)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
20,000
19,000
Purchase of fixed assets
(299)
(165)
Purchase of marketable securities
(21,209)
(62,245)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
11,927
26,802
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(12,692)
(37,608)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(42,637)
(864)
Exercise of options
161
9,892
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(42,476)
9,028
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(151)
(223)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(23,466)
(4,037)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
68,136
68,938
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
44,670
64,901
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues by Geography:
United States
53,606
62%
44,065
67%
International
32,315
38%
21,459
33%
Total Net Revenue
85,921
100%
65,524
100%
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues by Category:
Capital equipment revenues
71,943
84%
57,731
88%
Consumables and service revenues
13,978
16%
7,793
12%
Total Net Revenue
85,921
100%
65,524
100%
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
%
%
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimally Invasive
84
71
80
65
77
69
Hands-Free
13
6
10
33
6
24
Non-Invasive
3
23
10
2
17
7
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31, 2022
Three months ended March 31, 2021
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
85,921
-
85,921
65,524
-
65,524
COST OF REVENUES
14,772
(314)
14,458
10,079
(229)
9,850
GROSS PROFIT
71,149
314
71,463
55,445
229
55,674
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
2,815
(525)
2,290
2,301
(301)
2,000
Sales and marketing
30,849
(1,895)
28,954
24,562
(1,932)
22,630
General and administrative
2,477
(360)
2,117
1,811
(236)
1,575
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
36,141
(2,780)
33,361
28,674
(2,469)
26,205
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
35,008
3,094
38,102
26,771
2,698
29,469
Finance income, net
379
-
379
44
-
44
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
35,387
3,094
38,481
26,815
2,698
29,513
INCOME TAXES
4,412
-
4,412
69
-
69
NET INCOME
30,975
3,094
34,069
26,746
2,698
29,444
Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
(103)
-
(103)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
30,975
3,094
34,069
26,643
2,698
29,341
NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):
Basic
0.37
0.41
0.34
0.38
Diluted
0.36
0.40
0.31
0.34
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
82,973
82,973
78,058
78,058
Diluted
85,696
86,132
85,034
85,415
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
View original content:
SOURCE InMode