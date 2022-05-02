C2A Security and Stefanini Group Collaborate to Bring Robust Full Vehicle Life Cycle Cybersecurity Solution To Automotive Industry

Collaboration Offers Advanced Security Operations Center Services and In-Vehicle Cybersecurity, Bridging the Gap Between Product Security and Security Monitoring

JERUSALEM, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security , a leading provider of trusted mobility cybersecurity solutions, and Stefanini Group, $1 billion global technology company, announced today a collaboration to bring a robust cybersecurity solution to the automotive industry. The collaboration offers OEMs and their suppliers both Stefanini's advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) services and C2A Security's vehicle lifecycle cybersecurity solution, bridging the gap between product security and security monitoring.

Connecting Stefanini's SOC solutions to C2A Security's AutoSec enables an advanced SOC playbook and empowers teams with full visibility and control over the vehicle automotive cybersecurity from concept to post production.

Stefanini's SOC services offer the automotive industry expert resources and specialized tools that assist with investigations, root cause analysis, complex threat hunting, and eradication of threats.

Stefanini's Managed Security Operations SOC's capabilities offer access to cybersecurity incident monitoring and response capabilities, with the added benefits of rapid deployment, minimal infrastructure investments, and flexible deployment models that can fit most companies' budgets and security strategies .

C2A Security's AutoSec Platform is an automotive Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) that empowers OEMs and their suppliers with full-spectrum visibility, control and protection of cybersecurity status for all vehicle programs. AutoSec platform provides product security tools such as Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), network security and IDS, and binary level run time protection. AutoSec is designed to integrate with existing security tools and processes to automate all the components needed to manage the vehicle lifecycle. The collaboration between C2A and Stefanini, enables the automotive industry with the most advanced cybersecurity solutions on the market today.

"Our partnership provides an all-in-one package for OEMs and suppliers looking for advanced cybersecurity solutions that offer full lifecycle visibility, combining C2A's security platform with Stefanini's SOC solution,"says Roy Fridman, CEO of C2A Security. "As the industry moves forward to adapt to the new requirements of the ISO/SAE 21434 standard and UNECE WP.29 regulation it is more crucial than ever for the automotive industry to have a solution in place that will keep them in compliance and protect their vehicles from potential cyber attacks."

The new automotive regulations - WP.29 and ISO/SAE 21434 require OEMs and suppliers to scale cybersecurity capabilities across the supply chain, and ensure compliance in all new vehicle models. The regulations detail both in-vehicle and external areas that need to be secured. Additionally, the regulations touch on software update management systems, which requires a structured process that complies with the requirements for all software updates.

"Tier-1s and OEMs are catching up to meet the new standard requirements that have been recently passed," says Alex Bertea, Chief Cybersecurity Strategist, Stefanini EMEA. "Our collaboration with C2A Security will give them the complete cybersecurity package they need to ensure compliance both in and outside the vehicle."

Farlei Kothe, Stefanini EMEA CEO, says: "Stefanini has a well-established history of collaborating with partners to create exceptionally innovative solutions that transform businesses. We're proud that our work with C2A builds on this track record to provide a truly comprehensive cybersecurity offering for the automotive sector."

About C2A Security

C2A Security is a trusted end-to-end automotive and mobility infrastructure cybersecurity solutions provider. Its suite of development and embedded cybersecurity solutions takes a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant protection and safety compatibility. C2A's AutoSec is a comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform that empowers OEMs and Tier 1s with the visibility required to meet all the cybersecurity needs of connected vehicles across the entire vehicle lifecycle including the vehicle's essential peripheral required for connectivity and electrification. With advanced automation, market neutrality, complete fluency in the needs of the automotive industry and ease of integration, C2A is redefining the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem. C2A is the sole provider of the most flexible, comprehensive and transparent cybersecurity solutions on the market. C2A was founded in 2016 by CEO Michael Dick, Co-Founder of NDS, which was acquired by Cisco for $5B. For more information, visit https://www.c2a-sec.com .

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a global tech multinational, originating from Brazil, with more than 33 years of experience on the market and a presence in 41 countries. The company invests in a complete innovation ecosystem to serve main industry verticals and assist customers in their digital transformation. With robust offers aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and User Experience (UX), the company has received recognitions as well as several awards in the innovation area. Currently, the Brazilian multinational has a broad portfolio, which combines innovative consulting and marketing solutions, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence with traditional solutions such as Service Desk (with the ability to offer support in 35 languages), Field Service and outsourcing (BPO).

Contact:

DeeDee Rudenstein,

drudenstein@propelsc.com

View original content:

SOURCE C2A Security