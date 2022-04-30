AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2022, each of the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 21, 2022, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes

Withheld Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes

For Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Leona Aglukkaq 321,210,494 2,156,401 323,366,895 99.33% 0.67% Ammar Al-Joundi 322,087,020 1,279,875 323,366,895 99.60% 0.40% Sean Boyd 286,047,557 37,319,338 323,366,895 88.46% 11.54% Martine A. Celej 287,100,262 36,266,633 323,366,895 88.78% 11.22% Robert J. Gemmell 273,396,372 49,970,524 323,366,895 84.55% 15.45% Jonathan Gill 314,060,333 9,306,562 323,366,895 97.12% 2.88% Peter Grosskopf 311,362,240 12,004,655 323,366,895 96.29% 3.71% Elizabeth Lewis-Gray 314,533,666 8,833,229 323,366,895 97.27% 2.73% Deborah McCombe 322,826,938 539,957 323,366,895 99.83% 0.17% Jeffrey Parr 311,508,266 11,858,629 323,366,895 96.33% 3.67% J. Merfyn Roberts 316,358,848 7,008,047 323,366,895 97.83% 2.17% Jamie C. Sokalsky 285,284,510 38,082,385 323,366,895 88.22% 11.78%

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

