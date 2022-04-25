Ohio Economic Funds Approved to Apogee Engineering Bringing 150 New Jobs to Dayton OH

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee Engineering announced today that it plans growth in its Dayton area offices, with expansion to hire 150 additional personnel to support its work with its defense and civilian customers through 2025.

The drivers for its recent and projected growth include the continuation and expansion of the current contracts it has secured in the Dayton area. "As part of this growth, Apogee plans to hire 150 corporate and technical team members by 2025, an estimated $15 million in local payroll. The Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) and JobsOhio have been instrumental in navigating our expansion options and we are excited to grow in Greene County with an initial 20,000 square foot facility to include our state-of-the-art lab space. As an Ohio native, I'm proud to expand this culture-based company that focuses on its employees and the mission," said Amber Scott, Apogee Vice President of Corporate Operations.

The company's rapid growth allowed them to seek assistance through the DDC, JobsOhio, and the State of Ohio. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved Apogee a Job Creation Tax Credit. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed. "For 12 years, Apogee has delivered creative and adaptive engineering services to the Dayton region, centered around Wright Patterson Air Force Base. The awarded economic funds will allow us to commit additional infrastructure and personnel to the expanding challenges of National Defense, including big data intelligence analysis, applying AI and ML sciences, and employing offensive and defensive cybersecurity measures," said Frank Varga, Apogee Vice President of Operations.

Apogee worked closely with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio on the project, which is being supported with Job Creation Tax Credits from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority. "Apogee Engineering is a critical part of our region's defense ecosystem and we're thrilled they will continue to grow in the Dayton Region," said Julie Sullivan, the Dayton Development Coalition's Executive Vice President for Regional Development. "Their expansion will provide excellent opportunities for our IT and cyber workforce to continue to support our national security. We believe they have a bright future in the Dayton Region."

Founded in 2004, Apogee is a private, minority-owned firm, headquartered in Colorado with regional offices in Ohio, Florida, and Virginia. Apogee provides both defense and civilian customers with engineering & science, IT, software solutions, mission support, management, and cyber security services. Candidates seeking employment with Apogee are asked to visit their website at www.apogeeusa.com/careers to see a full list of open positions, including the ability for external individuals to receive up to $20K for referring qualified and hired candidates.

Apogee leads the advancement of national security and defense solutions with premier teams of empowered professionals. They value visionary leadership, family-oriented engagement, and a passion for excellence. Apogee specializes in identifying, mitigating, and resolving customers' most complex challenges. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, with management offices in Dayton, OH, Suffolk, VA, and Tampa, FL, Apogee provides expertise in the following functional areas: Engineering & Science, Research, Training, Tech & Management Services, Cyber, and Analysis with Domains across Air, Cyber, Intel, Space, Science & Technology, and Land & Sea. Learn more at www.ApogeeUSA.com

