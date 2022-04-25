In partnership with Circle K, Jackpocket offers a safe, easy way to order state lottery tickets with an app

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, New Mexicans can order lottery tickets from the comfort of their phone. Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today announced its launch in New Mexico in partnership with Circle K, one of the largest convenience store brands in the U.S. and among New Mexico's biggest lottery retailers.

Jackpocket Launches Lottery App in New Mexico as Powerball Hits $421M (PRNewswire)

Lottery players in New Mexico can now use Jackpocket's mobile app to place ticket orders for well-known lottery game favorites, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto America, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Roadrunner Cash. The mobile experience allows players to conveniently view an image of their ticket, check lottery results, join lottery pools with friends and families, receive prizes up to $600 and make payouts directly through the app.

"Circle K has a long-standing history as one of the top lottery retailers in New Mexico. Together, we are excited to bring Jackpocket's accessibility and convenience to long-time lottery fans and brand new players alike," said Jackpocket CEO and Founder Peter Sullivan. "Lottery players have won over $130 million in prizes so far on Jackpocket, and we can't wait to meet our first big winner in the Land of Enchantment. Jackpocket is committed to continuously innovating the digital gaming space in a safe and meaningful way."

As a third-party lottery service, Jackpocket aims to broaden access to the lottery in New Mexico by introducing a convenient, digital way for a mobile-first demographic to play. Over sixty-percent of Jackpocket app users are 18 to 45 years old. Jackpocket is not directly affiliated with the New Mexico Lottery.

"We're proud to partner with Jackpocket in New Mexico and make this fun, exclusive and convenient experience available to lottery players across the state," said Melissa Lessard, the head of North American marketing at Circle K. "Providing the opportunity for customers to order official state lottery tickets with just the tap of a button through the Jackpocket app is yet another example of our commitment to making their lives a little easier every day."

New Mexico is now the 11th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app. To date, lottery players have won over $130,000,000 in lottery prizes using the Jackpocket app, and 11 individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more.

To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, and the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.

For more information, visit jackpocket.com or download the Jackpocket app on iOS or Android .

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Circle K

Circle K is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard ("Couche-Tard"). Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

