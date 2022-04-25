ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Provides Corporate Update

Tyson Fury Wins Heavyweight Boxing Championship - Official E-Greeting Holograms Available on FameDays.com

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to instantly create AR campaigns without a technical background, is pleased to provide investors with a corporate update. As the Metaverse becomes a key driver of new business opportunities, ImagineAR is positioned to deliver global immersive AR mobile engagements for businesses and consumers especially with the newly launched FameDays.com e-greeting hologram platform.

ImagineAR Inc. Logo (CNW Group/ImagineAR Inc.) (PRNewswire)

ImagineAR CEO, Alen Paul Silverrstieen said "FameDays.com launched on April 15th and we are implementing PR and Social Media campaigns for targeted event and celebrity promotions. With Tyson Fury's championship win this past weekend, it further positions FameDays.com as one of the market leaders for metaverse fan engagement. Our technical team is already developing the next generation of the FameDays Mobile app, which is expected to launch in July 2022, to coincide with the David Ortiz E-Greeting Holograms for the Hall of Fame Induction ceremony."

VRAR Sports & Fitness Report

ImagineAR is the title sponsor of the soon-to-be-published VRAR Ecosystem Report "Sports & Fitness" focused on immersive AR/VR tech sports providers. Additionally, Alen Paul Silverrstieen will be interviewed by the VRAR Association Podcast "Everything VR & AR Podcast" to discuss this report as well as ImagineAR which is expected to be released the same day as the published report next week.

LaLiga S.D. Ponferradina S.A.D Licensing

ImagineAR signed a licensing deal for its current ImagineAR app to deliver AR activations for the team to celebrate its 100-year anniversary and sponsorship activations this Spring. This agreement is a revenue-sharing deal.

Jet Media Network

ImagineAR expects the integrated SDK immersion experiences to be launched by the second quarter of 2022 in their premiere celebrity mobile app.

Professional Bull Riding

ImagineAR expects the integrated SDK immersion experiences in PBR Rewards to be launched in the second quarter of 2022.

Indoor Football League – Arizona Rattlers & Tucson Sugar Skulls

ImagineAR expects the integrated SDK immersion experiences in both of their mobile apps to be launched in the second quarter of 2022.

Major Fortune 500 CPG Client AR Campaign in Summer 2022

ImagineAR is supporting ArcTouch for a Fortune 500 CPG client an immersive AR campaign targeted to be launched in the second quarter of 2022.

Club Atlético Mineiro

The 3X Brazilian Champion has been utilizing the ImagineAR SDK Platform and delivers new AR immersive experiences weekly in their mobile app including Virtual Trophy Celebrations.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK.

