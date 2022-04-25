I Am Athlete Inks Content Deal with SiriusXM

New live nightly "I Am Athlete Tonight" show to debut April 27 on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio channel

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and I Am Athlete, the athlete-led media network founded by former NFL All-Pro receiver Brandon Marshall, announced today they have joined forces in a new expansive content deal that includes a live nightly radio show and other game-changing projects.

The new agreement will expand the already popular I Am Athlete platform by delivering new innovative programming to more fans who want an authentic "locker room" perspective on sports and pop culture directly from those who played the game.

I Am Athlete and SiriusXM will produce a new nightly show that will air nationwide on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82 on SiriusXM radios and on the SXM App). Debuting this Wednesday, April 27, I Am Athlete Tonight will air live every weekday from 7-9 pm ET/4-6 pm PT.

Former NFL defensive end Leger Douzable will lead a cast of rotating co-hosts that will feature Marshall, former NFL players LeSean McCoy, Brandon Flowers and Adam "Pacman" Jones, former NBA player Antoine Walker, former WNBA player Chantel Tremitiere and journalist Omar Kelly as they engage in the type of thoughtful, unfiltered discussions that the I Am Athlete podcast is known for. I Am Athlete Tonight episodes will also be available as podcasts after they air on SiriusXM.

SiriusXM and I Am Athlete have also entered into a developmental agreement and will combine the strength of both brands and platforms to bring additional engaging talent to the air and develop new and unique content in the future.

As part of the agreement, SXM Media, SiriusXM Holdings' advertising sales group, is now the exclusive global ad representative for the popular I Am Athlete audio podcast – hosted by Brandon Marshall and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson – and other audio podcasts developed with I Am Athlete. SXM Media also sells across the I Am Athlete video podcast. SXM Media is the gateway for marketers to the #1 U.S. podcast advertising network in reaching weekly podcast listeners, per Edison Research.

The I Am Athlete podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

"We are excited to team up with SiriusXM. SiriusXM is an extraordinary company that shares our passion for innovation in storytelling and giving the athlete a platform," said Marshall. "I Am Athlete is the premier destination for athletes to tell their own stories, write their own scripts, highlight successes and also hold each other accountable. The sports media landscape has drastically changed. Our partnership brings our unique content and approach to storytelling to fans, every day."

"I Am Athlete has established itself as a prominent and popular podcast because it is the kind of authentic, straight-from-the-athlete talk that fans love and want more of. We're excited to team up and build on that," said Steve Cohen, SVP, Sports Programming and Podcasts, SiriusXM. "Brandon and team will produce new and exclusive content that will enhance our Mad Dog Sports Radio channel. And together, we look forward to developing new talent and content for I Am Athlete and SiriusXM that will appeal to listeners everywhere."

About I Am Athlete

I Am Athlete is a cultural phenomenon.

IAA launched at the height of the pandemic in April 2020. What began as a small weekly discussion between Brandon Marshall, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and a host of other local NFL stars, has since exploded to over 780K Youtube subscribers and generated over 90 million organic views, globally.

IAA invites listeners to join in on raw, unscripted, locker room conversations with some of the biggest stars in sports, news and pop culture, including Antonio Brown, Jake Paul, Cam Newton, Lil Wayne, Fat Joe and more - often times revealing a side of athletes and entertainers never seen or heard before. IAA has given athletes a new platform to voice their perspectives and control their own narrative.

In addition to I Am Athlete, Brandon Marshall is also the founder of House of Athlete. HOA is a fully integrated fitness ecosystem designed for the athlete - in us all. HOA offers members a guided, personalized fitness experience at state-of-the art facilities, with expert coaches and a tight-knit tribe of like-minded peers. Just like an athlete on a team. House of Athlete also offers elite, personalized in-season and off-season training for competitive athletes who want to dominant at the highest levels. Notable members include NBA phenom Ja Morant, 49er's standout Deebo Samuels and 2021 PFF's Rookie of the Year Justin Jefferson. To learn more, visit houseofathlete.com

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

