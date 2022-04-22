Snap Inc. and Tinuiti announce strategic partnership for 2022

Tinuiti gains access to the full suite of Snapchat's audience, products, and services to drive performant business results for clients

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon, today announced an agreement with Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) to become a strategic partner in the company's growing work with independent agencies.

Tinuiti will gain early and increased access to Snap Inc. tools, teams, and resources for clients including: early access and testing of new products, exclusive trading agreements, incentives and pricing reductions on new products and account activations, education and training opportunities for Tinuti's integrated teams, and more. Another huge win is the API integration between Mobius – Tinuiti's proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – and Snap. The integration means all reporting will be populated in the Tinuiti tech platform to provide enhanced optimization opportunities and better results.

The Snap Inc. agreement is the latest in a surge of strategic partner deals for Tinuiti, which was recently named Agency of the Year winner at the 2021 Microsoft Partner Awards. With Snapchat, Tinuiti clients are able to reach a unique, valuable, and highly engaged audience, many of whom can't be reached via traditional methods. Especially as young people continue "cutting the cord" of paid TV[1], Snapchat contributes significant incremental reach to television advertising campaigns, with an average of 16% incremental reach being added to target audiences by Snapchat, according to Nielsen .[2]

Obele Brown-West, Tinuiti Chief Solutions Officer, said: "Brands are increasingly looking to diversify their audience reach and spend across platforms, and Snap has been a critical partner in doing so. This Snap partnership ensures we are delivering more first-to-market competitive advantages across our clients' entire media approach with the freshest levers at their disposal."

Nadav Geft, Manager of Agency Development, Snap Inc., said: "Tinuiti has a proven record of creating new advertising opportunities and achieving performance-driven success for its clients. With this partnership, Tinuiti will be able to leverage the power of Snap to accomplish those goals. We're thrilled to continue partnering closely with Tinuiti and look forward to helping their teams and clients drive meaningful business results across the Snap platform."

In addition to commercial benefits, Snap and Tinuiti's partnership will include the following strategic benefits for Tinuiti's partner brands:

Global Expansion Opportunities: Tinuiti and Snap's partnership allows brands to expand into new markets to align with their U.S. approach.

Measurement Services: Direct access to Snap measurement experts, customer program learnings, campaign insights and optimizations to compliment Tinuti's measurement suite of services.

Research and Insights: Early access to actionable, data-driven research commissioned by Snap.

Alpha and Beta Testing: Advance access for Tinuiti clients across Snap's evolving ads product roadmap, including the opportunity to provide collaborative feedback.

Full-funnel, Full-service: Tinuiti's multiple service lines can be leveraged to connect a brand's touchpoints in order to accelerate brand performance across all the different channels and platforms where brands show up.

Tinuiti and Snap have already been working together to accelerate brand performance for Tinuiti clients. One example is e.l.f Cosmetics for the "e.l.f.ing Amazing Campaign" that tapped into Snap's valuable millennial and Gen Z audience in order to efficiently gain share while working to continuously optimize awareness and brand building. e.l.f is now the No. 1 preferred cosmetics brand among teens, according to Piper Sandler .

Tinuiti has built strong relationships with all the major tech platforms as a charter member of the Amazon Advertising Agency Partner Network, Google Premier Partner (top 3% of all agencies) and International Growth Partner, Meta Premium Marketing Partner, Kochava Authorized Agency Partner, and Rakuten Platinum Agency Partner.

In 2021, Tinuiti completed two major acquisitions: Amazon-specialist agency, Ortega Group, to create the industry's most robust full-service Amazon and marketplace program, and digital streaming agency, Bliss Point Media , which transformed Tinuiti into the largest independent purchaser of streaming/OTT media in the U.S.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon, with over $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,000 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .



