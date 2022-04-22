Rebelstork, The AI-Powered Resale Baby Gear Marketplace Designed for Parents Launches in the U.S.

The Innovative Company Expands its FamTech to the U.S., Powered By First-of-its-kind Proprietary Pricing Technology for Consumers, Retailers + Brands

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebelstork , the first FamTech resale platform offering today's most coveted-baby gear, has expanded their marketplace to U.S. parents, now powering all of North America with their unparalleled buying and reselling model. Born to make parenting lighter™, Rebelstork is a white-glove and sustainable experience that connects buyers and sellers with real-time market pricing and product information, so parents are more confident and educated in their purchases. As the first B Corporation Certified marketplace of its kind, Rebelstork is addressing the shifting needs and wants of parents today. A simple approach to a complex industry, Rebelstork's platform and unique technology galvanizes the new generation of parents to join forces and take action in creating a better world. With this new expansion, Rebelstork's consumer-driven resell service will now be available for parents in the New York/Brooklyn Metro area, as the brand will sell across Canada and all 50 states.

Rebelstork (PRNewswire)

Rebelstork is founded and led by established leader in the global retail space and mother of two, Emily Hosie, who identified the growing void for accessible baby gear and this industry's need for sustainable reengineering. "We are thrilled to bring our innovative marketplace to families in America and our resell service to one of the most innovative cities in the world! While safety and quality will always remain at the forefront, we know today's parents' are concerned with how their purchases will affect the newest generation, and demand options that focus on accessibility, sustainability and education," notes Emily Hosie, founder and CEO of Rebelstork. "Rebelstork is uniquely paving the way in FamTech, to support parents in making informed, eco-smart purchasing decisions, using our first-of-its kind AI-powered pricing tool, REV™."

With 44% of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers considering resale value when approaching an initial purchase and supply chain issues influencing the demand for secondhand goods, the secondhand retail industry is growing faster than anticipated. Fueling a new reliance on tech and an updated adaptation for secondhand appraisal technologies, consumers are seeking solutions to ward against overconsumption and further education as they buy. Rebelstork marketplace empowers parents with the knowledge needed to make educated purchasing & selling decisions, from how products retain their value and visibility into the current demand of models within the resale space. Offering unparalleled pricing transparency, REV ™ by Rebelstork is able to generate real time estimated value on over 10,000 top quality baby gear models.

REV™ provides an instant and accurate resale offer for top quality baby goods giving consumers informed confidence. This technology is not only beneficial for parents looking to sell their gently used items, but for parents looking to shop, as it supports purchase decisions considering value for the inevitable time your child has outgrown their gear. REV™ gives families the ability to participate in the circular economy — building a more sustainable world for the next generation and a viable path to help restore our planet.

Rebelstork offers a high touch white-glove service by gathering, refreshing and condition checking each resale item prior to photographing and listing it on their platform by a trained team of experts. Aligning with the busy lifestyle of today's parents looking for convenience, they offer a transparent, vetted and tech driven solution. Please visit Rebelstork.com to view their full site of offerings that are now available in the U.S.

ABOUT REBELSTORK:

Rebelstork is North America's first B Corporation Certified and AI tech-powered baby gear marketplace that is creating a more sustainable world by minimizing the overconsumption burden for the next generation. As the go-to resale platform for overstock, open-box and quality used baby and kids gear, Rebelstork has built technology to help parents and brands seamlessly participate in the circular economy. Rebelstork is powered by REV™, a first-of-its-kind baby gear AI pricing technology for consumers, retailers and brands. REV™ offers an instant resale estimated value tool that is able to generate real time resale value on over 10,000 baby gear models, establishing the secondhand market value and empowering parents to become more informed and environmentally kind consumers. Millennial mom founded and female led, Rebelstork keeps quality gear out of landfills and instead in the homes of like-minded parents, a tech driven solution that Founder and parent Emily Hosie was originally looking for when she started her own family. The company is a certified B Corporation – considered the highest standard for socially responsible business – balancing purpose and profit. Rebelstork's resale service is offered in Greater Toronto, Vancouver and now the New York metropolitan area. Customers can purchase pre-loved baby gear from across Canada and The United States. For more information, please visit Rebelstork.com and follow Rebelstork on Instagram @rebelstork or contact rebelstork@autumncommunications.com .

Rebelstork (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rebelstork