QDOBA Mexican Eats® Celebrates Earth Day with a Spotlight On Plant-Based Menu Items; Free Chips & Dip with Every QDOBA Entrée Featuring Impossible™ Beef When Purchased Online Through May 1

QDOBA Mexican Eats® Celebrates Earth Day with a Spotlight On Plant-Based Menu Items; Free Chips & Dip with Every QDOBA Entrée Featuring Impossible™ Beef When Purchased Online Through May 1

Guests enjoy sustainable ingredients without compromising flavor, thanks to the ongoing inclusion of Impossible™ Beef Made From Plants on menus nationwide

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA , the leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant known for making the world a more flavorful place, commemorates Earth Day 2022 by encouraging fans to go plant-based without compromising flavor. Impossible Beef Made From Plants has become a mainstay in many delicious entreés on the QDOBA menu, including the signature Impossible™ Fajita Bowl and other dishes thoughtfully enjoyed by guests from coast to coast. QDOBA fans are encouraged to invest in the earth by choosing the flavorful, plant-based protein for their next meal. For an extra special treat, QDOBA is also offering free chips and dip with the purchase of any Impossible entrée purchased online through May 1 using code "Earth" at checkout*.

QDOBA Mexican Eats® Celebrates Earth Day with a Spotlight On Plant-Based Menu Items (PRNewswire)

"Guests who expand their flavor horizons with an Impossible Beef entrée this Earth Day will excite their taste buds and be one step closer to reducing their carbon footprint," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "This tasty and craveable option gives red meat eaters, flexitarians and vegetarians alike a nutritious, sustainably sourced protein option they can feel good about. Guests are encouraged to level up their Impossible entrées by adding one (or more!) of our free signature salsas, sauces and toppings from our delicious Flavor Bar."

In addition to always seeking quality and flavor-packed ingredients from suppliers that adhere to sustainable farming and production techniques, the company follows many earth friendly practices in its restaurants and throughout its supply chain. For instance:

In 2021, QDOBA reduced its supply chain emissions by 70%.

80% of the ingredients QDOBA serves will meet the company's clean label pledge by the end of 2022.

All of QDOBA's protein suppliers are encouraged to comply with The Five Freedoms of Animal Well-Being.

QDOBA serves GMO-free rice that's sustainably grown in the U.S., supporting both American farmers and the economy.

Eco-friendly packaging options are regularly integrated into restaurants.

Efforts around waste, energy and water usage are conducted through QDOBA's partnerships with leading industry experts.

"We're dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint by minimizing resource consumption and growing our sustainable packaging over time," said Guilbault. "Whether it's through the products we use or the work we do with third-party organizations to improve our waste, energy and water usage, QDOBA continuously strives to be environmentally conscious."

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global plant-based meat market is projected to reach $24.8 billion by 2030. Impossible Foods, a leader in the field, is on a mission to make products that are better for you, better for the planet, and taste better than animal meat.

Impossible Beef has 0 mg cholesterol, 40% less total fat (13 g v. 23 g total fat), 33% less saturated fat (6 g v. 9 g saturated fat), and as much iron and protein as a comparable 4 oz serving of 80/20 ground beef from cows. Impossible Beef also uses 92% less water, 96% less land and produces 91% less greenhouse gas emissions than ground beef from cows.

For more information about QDOBA, their earth-friendly menu items, practices and more, please visit www.QDOBA.com .

*Please visit www.qdoba.com/earth-day-2022 for terms and conditions.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by creating their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com .

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , and TikTok.

QDOBA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QDOBA