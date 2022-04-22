GAC MOTOR First Quarter 2022 Review

GUANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been an impressive start to 2022 for GAC MOTOR. The brand continues to post increased sales volumes and deepen its presence in multiple countries across the globe.

The data shows that overall sales volume of GAC MOTOR at the retail sales increased 86% year on year during the first quarter of 2022.

Combined with extensive investments in local marketing campaigns and the international release of multiple heavy-hitting models, the Chinese carmaker is creating a strong blueprint for Chinese brands looking to go global.

Global Marketing, Long-term Development

GAC MOTOR's international development has been highly visible through many high-level of cooperation and marketing activities in the first quarter.

In Nigeria, for example, the brand has partnered with the Lagos State Government on the public ride-hailing project Lagride, providing a hefty 1000 vehicles to support the project.

Lagride launched with the goal of upgrading transport system in Lagos with a world-class e-hailing platform. The scheme encourages local employment and socio-economic growth, further strengthening GAC MOTOR's brand reputation in Nigeria.

In addition to building long-term ties with the local government through economic support, this collaborative transport project will bolster GAC MOTOR's reputation as a highly reliable vehicle supplier.

The brand has also been displaying its newest and most exciting products at auto shows around the world, including the EXPOCRUZ 2021 in Bolivia , the Manila Auto Show 2022 and Riyadh AutoVille 2022, one of the most influential auto shows in the Middle East. The impressive lineup put on display included the GS8, GS5, All New GS4, and other popular models.

The Key is in Strong Products

In the past, GAC MOTOR has been consistently delivering high-performing models to markets overseas. The brand will continue to introduce popular models to new markets, including the ALL NEW GS8. This powerful SUV, a highly successful model in China, will be ready for launch for GAC MOTOR fans across the Middle East in May and June.

The model embodies the "spirit of craftsmanship" that has become central to GAC MOTOR's mission and brand. The brand says that it aims to redefine Chinese car manufacturing through a series of high-quality, innovative, and technologically advanced vehicles and attentive service. GAC MOTOR looks forward to delivering a better mobile life to customers around the world with the power of innovation and craftsmanship.

