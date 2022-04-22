G FUEL Debuts in Target Stores Nationwide with a Variety of Ready-to-Drink Cans

Includes Exclusive New Flavor, GFUEL Watermelon Limeade!

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, has announced that their 16 oz ready-to-drink cans are now available for sale in nearly 400 Target stores throughout the United States. G FUEL is also unveiling a brand-new flavor exclusive to Target: Watermelon Limeade!

G FUEL 16 oz cans, including the Target-exclusive Watermelon Limeade flavor, are now available at Select U.S. Target stores! (PRNewswire)

Give your taste buds a refreshing sweet and citrus blast with G FUEL's new Target-exclusive flavor, Watermelon Limeade, now available in 16 oz cans! Get energized and enjoy summertime favorites all year long as tangy lime flavor collides with candy-sweet watermelon. Zero Sugar. Zero Calories. Zero Seeds!

Fans will also be able to find three fan-favorite G FUEL flavors at Target stores: Sonic's Peach Rings, a candied peach flavor inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog; Tetris™ Blast, the ultimate rainbow candy taste inspired by the iconic puzzle game Tetris®; and Hype Sauce, a truly mind-bending raspberry lemonade blend.

Each 16 oz G FUEL can has zero calories and 300 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"We at G FUEL are beyond excited to bring our ready-to-drink products to Target stores across the U.S.," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Partnering with Target and their incredible network of retail stores has us all truly excited! Not only will our fans be able to pick up four of our amazing flavors in-store, but they are going to absolutely love Watermelon Limeade."

Try all of Target's G FUEL offerings – including the all-new Watermelon Limeade – by using G FUEL's Store Locator to find a participating Target near you.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a Hydration Formula, and edible Energy Crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 324,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, David Dobrik, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

