ANTHROPOLOGIE ANNOUNCES EARTH MONTH PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NATURE CONSERVANCY

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie is pleased to announce a partnership with the environmental nonprofit, The Nature Conservancy, in honor of Earth Month. Working in 76 countries and territories, The Nature Conservancy is a global organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends.

Through window displays, financial donations, social media activations, employee volunteerism, and in-store customer events, Anthropologie hopes to educate and engage their customers on the critical role pollinators play in our natural ecosystems. Pollinators like hummingbirds, butterflies, and moths, help keep our food systems running, and support biodiversity, and overall environmental health. For the month of April, Anthropologie's store windows display handcrafted sunflowers made from sustainable materials, including naturally dyed seed paper, which will be upcycled to plant pollinator gardens, including one at the URBN home office at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia. In addition, Anthropologie, in partnership with their sister brand, Terrain, will donate $35,000 to further The Nature Conservancy's environmental and sustainability efforts.

"We are incredibly inspired by the important work our partners at The Nature Conservancy have been doing for the past 70+ years, and are so proud to team up with them to protect the lands and waters that give us life," said Elizabeth Preis, Chief Marketing Officer of Anthropologie. "We're thrilled to celebrate this Earth Month by giving back and supporting our planet's pollinators. We invite our customers to join us in supporting The Nature Conservancy's essential work."

"We are delighted to partner with Anthropologie in educating their loyal community on the importance of pollinators and the role they play in sustaining our planet," says Katie Eucker, Interim Director of Cause Marketing and Brand Partnerships from The Nature Conservancy. "We are grateful for their partnership and share their belief that meaningful change calls for sustainable, mindful approaches to environmental impact."

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 76 countries and territories: 37 by direct conservation impact and 39 through partners, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

