Wrapmate Unveils Commercial Dealership Program for Dealers Nationwide

Ecommerce vehicle graphics platform Wrapmate makes it simpler than ever for commercial vehicle dealerships across all OEMs to sell wraps and graphics to their customers.

DENVER, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This time last year, Wrapmate released the first-ever digital platform for vehicle wrap customers to get exact pricing on their specific vehicle and transact online. Shortly after that, they successfully launched a Buy Now, Pay Later solution with financing partner, Uplift, to bring monthly payment options to its customers in a first-of-its-kind ecommerce vehicle graphics experience.

Wrapmate provides commercial vehicle dealerships in all U.S. cities with a promising new revenue stream. (PRNewswire)

Today, Wrapmate is thrilled to announce a new custom product offering specifically for commercial vehicle dealerships. Packed with Wrapmate's proprietary core technology, this program offers dealerships an end-to-end ordering platform that creates a seamless, digital experience for dealers to sell vehicle graphics of all sizes directly to customers at the point of vehicle purchase.

The Commercial Dealership Program offers a new revenue stream for dealers, making it more efficient and more lucrative when it comes to closing upsells on ancillary products. When a commercial vehicle customer visits a local dealership to purchase their desired van or truck, the salesperson can seamlessly offer the customer any graphics package through a simple portal powered by Wrapmate. Exact pricing is shown instantly for any graphic or wrap size across each vehicle, which already includes dealer incentives.

To make it even simpler for dealers to work with Wrapmate, the program begins with a comprehensive onboarding process to promote and implement the program, maximizing the upside potential for every dealership involved. As dealers close customers through the platform, all orders will be executed and fulfilled behind-the-scenes by Wrapmate. Once Wrapmate works through all project logistics, a local Wrapmate Pro will then complete the customer's installation utilizing best-in-class 3M vinyl materials.

"We are beyond excited to provide commercial dealers all across the US with the effortless ability to offer wrap and graphic products to their customers," says Javier Lozano Jr., Chief Marketing Officer of Wrapmate. "With Wrapmate providing each individual dealership with all the tools they need to successfully sell graphics at the point of purchase, we're confident that graphics will become the most popular ancillary product for dealers as well as a great source of commission for individual sales reps."

After 6 months of piloting the program with some very influential dealers across the US, Wrapmate officially launches its full release today. Early dealer groups have seen great success so far and have demonstrated that this program can generate new demand for vehicle graphics.

"Since joining Wrapmate's Commercial Dealership Program, presenting customers with wraps and graphics at the point of vehicle purchase has been simple and seamless. Thanks to this turnkey solution Wrapmate has created, we've already completed a 10-vehicle graphics project for an Australian mining company," Eric Roberg explained, sales manager at Phil Long Ford of Denver .

Additionally, Adam Elenes from Velocity Vehicle Group shared, "Although we're very new to the dealer program, we're already seeing early signs of success. Within our first month of launch, we have a deal in the pipeline to complete wraps for 100 vehicles through Wrapmate's platform. We're looking forward to completing this order along with many others in the near future."

To join the program or learn more, visit wrapmate.com/dealerships today.

Graphic professionals interested in receiving printing and installation projects from Wrapmate can sign up to be a Wrapmate Pro at wrapmate.com/pro.

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is an all-in-one digital platform for business owners and consumers to get their vehicle wraps & graphics projects designed, produced and installed in any city across the US. Utilizing Wrapmate's advanced technologies, customers can visualize, purchase and even finance their vehicle graphics in the simplest way possible. Additionally, Wrapmate supports a nationwide network of over 1,300 vetted graphic professionals known as Wrapmate Pros, providing them with local customer projects and solutions to grow their business. To learn more, visit wrapmate.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

