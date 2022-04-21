TIM LIDDY TO OVERSEE RESTORATION OF PETE DYE STADIUM COURSE

Two-Phase Project Expected to Commence This Summer, Be Completed in the Fall of 2023

LA QUINTA, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA WEST®, the Western Home of Golf in America®, has announced that Tim Liddy, ASGCA, will oversee the upcoming restoration of its iconic Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course, including the renovation of bunkers, greens, and tees, and the updating of drainage and irrigation. Liddy will work with PGA WEST® on the two-phase project, which will commence this summer and is expected to be completed by Fall 2023.

"Tim Liddy was our ideal choice to manage this major restoration project," said PGA WEST® Executive Director Ben Dobbs. "He boasts nearly three decades of experience working with the legendary Pete Dye, including projects at Ford Plantation, Colleton River Club, Mystic Rock, Kingsmill, and many others."

In 1993, Liddy founded Tim Liddy + Associates, Inc., a firm providing quality golf course design services for select clients. Liddy has earned numerous awards and accolades and is a member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects. One of the few American architects to work in the game's homeland, Scotland, he used the experience to expand and refine his approach to golf course design. Liddy was also an integral part of Dye's team when he designed the Stadium Course at PGA WEST®.

"The Pete Dye Stadium Course is important in the annals of golf course architecture and restoring the original character will bring back its rich patina," said Liddy. "The scale of severity of Dye's bunkers is legendary, and the Pete Dye Stadium Course is no exception."

At 7,300 yards, the Pete Dye Stadium Course is considered one of the most challenging and exciting courses to play in the country. Golfers must navigate the island green of No. 17, known as Alcatraz, as well as the menacing, water-lined 18th hole. Taking its name from Dye's ingenious plan to sculpt spectator seating into the natural terrain, it has seen many historic moments, such as Lee Trevino's unforgettable hole-in-one on Alcatraz in the 1987 made-for-TV "Skins Game." The Pete Dye Stadium Course is the host course for one of the PGA Tour's most historic tournaments, The American Express (once known as the Bob Hope Desert Classic).

"The Pete Dye Stadium Course can't be improved upon so what we've proposed is a refinement, not a re-design," Liddy said. "I'm excited to work with PGA WEST® and look forward to continuing Pete Dye's legacy on this truly iconic golf course."

PGA WEST® recently completed extensive renovations to the Greg Norman Course and the Palmer Private Course. For more information visit www.pgawest.com

About PGA WEST®

In 2020, Century Golf Partners, an established operator of high-end clubs and resorts, teamed with Hankuk Industry, which owns golf courses throughout the United States and Japan, to acquire PGA WEST® and The Citrus Club. That set off a whirlwind of activity with the new ownership pouring millions of dollars into their resources and facilities.

Founded in 1985, PGA WEST® is home to nine championship golf courses, five clubhouses, two private clubs and multiple restaurants. It boasts 163 holes of championship golf designed by five golf legends: Arnold Palmer, Tom Weiskopf, Pete Dye, Greg Norman, and Jack Nicklaus. PGA WEST® has hosted more than 45 PGA tour events, including epic and unforgettable moments in golf history. Known as The Western Home of Golf in America®, it has been owned by Century Golf Partners and Hankuk Industry since 2020. PGA WEST® is located at 55-955 PGA Blvd., La Quinta, CA 92253. For more information, visit www.pgawest.com

