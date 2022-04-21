TARACHI AMENDS OPTION AGREEMENT AND REDUCES FUTURE CASH OBLIGATIONS

CSE: TRG

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE: TRG) (OTCQB: TRGGF) (Frankfurt: 4RZ) ("Tarachi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has amended the option agreement terms with Minerals de Tarachi ("Minerales") resulting in a significant reduction in future cash obligations.

The mineral concessions included in the original option agreement with Minerales de Tarachi are included in the Company's Tarachi project in Sonora, Mexico. After preliminary exploration work across the Tarachi Project, Tarachi's exploration team has identified certain mineral concessions optioned from Minerales with low potential for discovery of commercial-scale gold deposits. Management was successful in negotiating with Minerales in recent months to drop those mineral concessions from the option agreement in exchange for a reduction in future cash option payments totalling $1,300,000 USD. A comparison of the original and amended option terms can be found in the table below.

Figure 1 - Comparison of Option Agreement Terms (CNW Group/Tarachi Gold Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The amended terms will allow Tarachi to continue focusing exploration efforts and expenditures on the most favorable concessions including Jabali, San Javier, Juliana and La Texana while reducing both near- and medium-term cash obligations. As a result of the amendment, the Tarachi project, including other concessions optioned from Exploradora Cobre de Bacanoras (see press release dated September 3, 2020), now totals approximately 2,623 hectares.

About Tarachi Gold

Tarachi Gold is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. Tarachi acquired the Magistral Mill and tailings project in Durango, Mexico in 2021. Magistral includes a 1,000 tpd mill and access to a tailings deposit with Measured and Indicated resources of 1.26 million tonnes at a grade of 1.93g/t Au. The Company expects to bring the asset into production in early 2023.

The Company is also exploring on their highly prospective mineral concessions in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine and Agnico Eagle's La India mine.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

