Steve Math Promoted to President & CEO of Specialty Comp Insurance Solutions, Division of Specialty Program Group, LLC

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Comp Insurance Solutions, Division of Specialty Program Group, LLC, announced today that Steve Math, FCAS, has been promoted to President & Chief Executive Officer of Specialty Comp Insurance Solutions (SCIS), reporting to Chris Treanor President of Specialty Program Group LLC. Steve takes the leadership helm from Jay Chase, who will be joining the SPG leadership team as Executive Vice President and consultant assisting SPG in its strategic growth planning.

(PRNewsfoto/Specialty Program Group) (PRNewswire)

Steve joined SCIS in 2019 as Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, bringing over thirty-five years of experience in the industry and in executive level positions in both Underwriting and Actuarial. Prior to SCIS, Steve served as Senior Vice President of Underwriting & Field Operations with Texas Mutual Insurance Company, the leading provider of workers' compensation in Texas. At Texas Mutual, Steve was responsible for all underwriting, actuarial, and agency-related operations. Steve has also served as Chief Actuary at Argo Group, ACE USA, CNA–Standard Lines, and TIG Insurance Group. In addition to being a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS), Steve is also a Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). Steve graduated from M.I.T. with a degree in Mathematics and received a Masters degree in Management from the University of Texas at Dallas.

"Steve has been working closely with Jay in a leadership capacity at Specialty Comp so his transition to President & CEO will be seamless for clients and our team," said Chris Treanor, President & CEO of Specialty Program Group. "It's great to have someone of Steve's extensive experience, actuarial background, and demonstrated leadership on the team and ready to assume this important role."

Jay Chase commented, "Steve's been a tremendous asset in leading our organization since his arrival in 2019. He helped us navigate and grow through the challenging COVID period. Steve also added new dimensions to an already strong underwriting team who have been with SCIS since its founding over 10 years ago. With Steve's leadership, SCIS projects to write more than $150 million of premium in 2022."

About Specialty Comp Insurance Solutions

Specialty Comp Insurance Solutions is a national workers' compensation facility specializing in underwriting for middle market, hard to place, high hazard risks. Specialty Comp is a division of Specialty Program Group and is headquartered in Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit www.specialtycompins.com.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has 18 portfolio companies and is over one and half billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Chris Lamitola

Phone: 908-790-6749

christopher.lamitola@specialtyprogramgroup.com

M&A: Chris Treanor

Phone: 908-790-6884

Chris.treanor@specialtyprogramgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Specialty Program Group