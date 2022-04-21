Smithfield Foods, Utah Pork Producers Commemorate 2021-2022 College Football Season With 30,000-Pound Protein Donation to Utah Food Bank

Football season raises 120,000 protein servings to fight hunger statewide

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Smithfield Foods, Inc., the Utah Pork Producers Association (UPPA) and the Fredette Family Foundation delivered a nearly 30,000-pound truckload of protein to Utah Food Bank following a joint-pledge to donate for every point scored by Brigham Young University and Utah State University during the 2021-2022 football season.

Representatives from Smithfield Foods, UPPA and the Fredette Family Foundation gather to deliver 30,000 pounds of protein to Utah Food Bank. (PRNewswire)

The donation marks the third consecutive year of the college football-themed partnership between Smithfield, UPPA and the Fredette Family Foundation to fight hunger and support Utah Food Bank's work to fight hunger statewide.

"One in seven children in Utah face food insecurity," said Ginette Bott, president and CEO of Utah Food Bank. "We are incredibly grateful that this program generates nutritious protein donations to help us feed families facing hunger while driving awareness of the significant need that exists in our communities."

"On behalf of UPPA, we are proud to work with Smithfield, the Utah Food Bank and pork farmers across the state to provide this important donation to Utah families in need," said Jim Webb, president-elect, Utah Pork Producers Association. "Too often Utahns suffer because they do not have access to a nutritious meal. Our farmers are committed to raising healthy pork products and working with community leaders so that Utahns do not have to go without a healthy protein option."

"Food, football and community go hand-in-hand," said Jonathan Toms, community development manager for Smithfield Foods. "We can't think of a better way to close the Cougar and Aggie football season than by coming together to fight hunger in our Utah communities."

Helping Communities is one of seven featured pillars in Smithfield's industry-leading sustainability program spanning initiatives to promote animal care, diversity, equity and inclusion, environmental stewardship, food safety and quality, health and wellness, helping communities and worker health and safety. The company has donated hundreds of millions of protein servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs through Helping Hungry Homes®, its signature hunger relief initiative, since 2008.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Utah Pork Producers Association

The Utah Pork Producers Association (UPPA) has been representing hog farmers in the state of Utah since 1986, including commercial, independent and show hog farmers. Recognized as the 15th largest hog producing state in the United States, UPPA assists Smithfield Foods and independent producers in Cache Valley and throughout the state to supply healthy and delicious pork to Utah, the United States, and to global markets worldwide in helping to feed the world.

About Fredette Family Foundation

Fredette Family Foundation (@Jimmerosity) was founded in 2011 by Brigham Young University Basketball star and former NCAA College Basketball Player of the Year, Jimmer Fredette. Also known as "Jimmerosity", the foundation designs and operates programs to strengthen and support families, youth, and local communities throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.Jimmerosity.org. Find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/Jimmerosity and on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/Jimmerosity.

About Utah Food Bank

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names but remains true to its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide by providing food to a statewide network of 216 emergency food pantries and agencies. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 70.2 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of approximately 58.5 million meals, to families and individuals in need across the state. For more information about Utah Food Bank, visit www.utahfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UtahFoodBank and Twitter at www.twitter.com/UtahFoodBank.

Smithfield Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.