Shopoff Realty Investments Sells Remaining Parcel of Los Alisos Village Shopping Center in Mission Viejo, California

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today the company has sold the remaining 0.67-acre parcel of the Los Alisos Village Shopping Center, for $3.5 million to a private investor. The parcel includes a 4,978-square-foot building currently leased to Village Montessori School. Shopoff previously sold 27,000 square feet of the center in December 2020 for $14.5 million.

Shopoff purchased the entire Los Alisos Village Center in 2015 and completed a full renovation of the property including new facade, roofs, resurfacing and restriping the parking lot, landscaping, tenant signage and a new monument sign.

"Selling the final piece of Los Alisos is a wonderful conclusion to this fantastic investment," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff. "We're pleased to have improved upon this neighborhood shopping center to better serve area residents and look forward to doing future business in the City of Mission Viejo."

Located in the Orange County community of Mission Viejo, the city is consistently recognized as one of the safest in California, and is a business-friendly, master-planned community with outstanding schools and a talented workforce. The center is positioned at a prime intersection in a dense residential area, and approximately one mile east of a cluster of approximately 500,000 square feet of industrial space and business parks.

